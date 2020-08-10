Cheap Gaming Laptop: Save $150 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

We have some great news for gaming enthusiasts, especially those headed back to school. Asus made the 14-inch ROG Zephyrus G14 for the casual gamer and for those of us who need to balance our work and play lives on one machine. This is an all-around-killer laptop, and right now, at Best Buy, it’s on sale for $150 off. It’s selling for only $950, down from its original price of $1,100. If you’re a PC gamer whose life, work, and play is about more than just gaming, this could be the deal for you.

This is one crisp, sleek-looking laptop. Weighing just 3.64 lbs, measuring just 0.7 inches thick, and with 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, it’s hard to find a 14-inch laptop, much less a gaming laptop, with those kinds of design and portability credentials. Especially once you look under the hood.

First, the engine. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has the Ryzen 7 processor, which is racecar quality when it comes to speed and power. It has 8 cores and 16 threads for amazing performance, as well as machine intelligence; this thing grows and learns with you. It’s backed up by 8GB system memory, which means you’ll be able to switch between Assassin’s Creed, Netflix, and MS Word without ever having to worry about glitches or multitasking capabilities. It’s also enough RAM to run your photo-editing and video-editing software without any worry at all. Graphics-wise, we’re looking at an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which is pretty good, and is backed by 4GB dedicated video memory, which means smooth sailing on all the newest games.

Importantly, all this power is supported by a 512GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e). This is incredible, considering new games can be huge and eat up a great deal of storage. This feature ensures that not only will you have enough room for all your files, but that you can share them, transfer them, and back them up super quickly. It also comes loaded with Windows 10, has HDMI connections, and a backlit keyboard, which is a gaming must.

There are affordable gaming laptops out there with better graphics cards, and different features that you might be looking for. Check them out in our collection of the best gaming laptop deals. But there are few laptops that have the all-around functionality of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It’s a perfect machine for a gamer who also needs something reliable for work and entertainment. Right now, at Best Buy, you can get it for $150 off ; it’s down to $950 from its regular price of $1,100. Game on!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations