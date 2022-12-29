 Skip to main content
The ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop is over $500 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Screen on the Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Here’s one of the best gaming laptop deals that you can avail right now — the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,100, following a $550 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $1,650. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you want a gaming laptop that will be able to keep up with today’s video games, there are very few options at this price. You’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer though, because with stocks expected to go quickly, it may disappear at any minute.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The gap in the AMD vs. Intel rivalry has practically evaporated, and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 showcases just how far AMD’s processors have come. The gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, which are more than capable of running the best PC games with no issues. The machine also features 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended specification by our laptop buying guide if you’re planning to launch intensive applications like video games, and a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so that you can immediately start downloading your favorite titles and installing their required updates.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with a 14-inch screen with WQXGA resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. If that’s too small for you, you can always invest in gaming monitor deals and connect the display to the laptop’s HDMI port whenever you’re playing at home. It also has two USB Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports, for all your gaming accessories. If you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming laptop is equipped with ROG Intelligent Cooling technology, which can automatically choose between different cooling modes depending on the need.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 already provides excellent value at its original price of $1,650, so it’s a no-brainer of a purchase with Best Buy’s $550 discount that pulls the gaming laptop’s price down to $1,100. There’s no telling when the retailer will end this offer though, so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible to secure your own Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for much cheaper than usual.

