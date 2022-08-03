Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop with RTX 3060 is $220 off today

When it comes to great laptop deals, you really can’t go wrong with this Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop at Best Buy. Normally priced at $1,200, it’s currently $220 off bringing it down to $980. The gaming laptop is a great price for anyone looking to game more effectively while on the move, or simply if you have limited room at home and don’t want to worry about the bulk of a desktop system. Hit the Buy Now button below to check out the deal or read on while we break down exactly why it’s worth your money.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop

Gaming laptop deals tend to be fairly plentiful these days thanks to a growing trend toward more people using laptops over desktop setups. That means the industry has to be highly competitive, so it’s a relief to know that Asus is on our list of the best laptop brands.

The company generally favors providing users with excellent all-rounders, so while it might not reach the lofty heights of the best laptops, you can be sure of some good-quality hardware with the Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop. It looks fantastic, somewhat emulating the stylings we see from Alienware systems. Under the hood, you get everything you could need. That includes a powerful 11th-generation Intel i7 Core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. A lot of gaming laptops often only provide you with 8GB of memory or 256GB of storage space at this price, so this is a hefty upgrade.

Thanks to that, the specs on the Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop are more akin to the best gaming laptops. It’s the little details that help, too. For instance, the Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop uses a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate. The higher the refresh rate, the lower the risk of motion blur when you’re playing or watching a particularly fast-moving scene. Because of that screen, the Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop isn’t the lightest, weighing 4.41 pounds, which may be an issue for some people looking for a lightweight system. But it does mean there’s plenty of room for a stylish backlit keyboard, which certainly helps. It’s even virtual reality ready, plus has a Thunderbolt port, so this is the kind of gaming laptop that particularly lends itself to being docked at home and used occasionally in a portable fashion.

Normally priced at $1,200, the Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop is down to $980 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A great way of enjoying decent gaming hardware without spending thousands, it’s sure to be the right deal for many gamers.

