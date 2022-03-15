If you want to play the latest blockbuster games when you’re on the go, then you should watch out for some gaming laptop deals. On top of that, with the extremely high prices of desktop GPUs right now, you might be better off picking up affordable laptop deals that come with a dedicated graphics card instead. That’s why we wanted to share this fantastic offer we found on Best Buy. Today, you can get this 17-inch ASUS TUF gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for just $880, which is a $120 discount from the regular price of $1,000. Keep reading to learn more about why this is a must-get if you’re looking for a new portable gaming machine.

This powerful, robust ASUS TUF laptop is easily one of the best gaming laptops you can get within this price range, with specs that are more than enough to get a great experience with most modern titles. Inside, it’s equipped with a solid 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11260H processor, a rock-solid option for both gaming and processor-intensive tasks like editing and productivity. There’s also 8GB of system memory for multitasking, as well as a speedy 512GB solid-state drive for both game storage and other files. That’s plenty of space for keeping all of your most important documents, videos, and pictures.

Of course, the star of the show is the graphics card. This PC comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of dedicated video memory, an excellent value graphics card for an affordable gaming laptop like this one. Not only can it chew through older titles with ease, but it can also keep up with the newest games of the day. So whether you want to play a competitive title like Dota 2 or a fast-paced first-person shooter like Doom, you’ll get fantastic frame rates with minimal lag. The 17.3-inch display is also great for gaming, with a 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. That means you can take full advantage of the high FPS that your games will get without having to hook up an external monitor.

If this sounds like the perfect gaming laptop for you, then there’s no time to waste. Right now, you can get this ASUS TUF gaming laptop at Best Buy for just $880, which is a $120 discount on the standard price of $1,000. There’s no telling when this deal ends, so you should get it as soon as you can. Hit the Buy Now button and take your gaming experience to the next level today!

