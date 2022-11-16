 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop is $749 in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

Jennifer Allen
By
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.

The Walmart Black Friday sale has begun early, giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and enjoy Black Friday prices straight away instead of having to wait for the big day. That’s why we’re already seeing some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals around. This includes being able to buy the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $749, instead of $899, working out as a sizeable savings of $150 off the usual price. A great system for anyone looking for an affordable gaming laptop, let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop

Originating from one of the best laptop brands around, the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop has a lot going for it. It offers an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you could need from a gaming laptop at this price with plenty of storage for installing all your favorite games. Things get better still when you check out the graphics card involved. The Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card when laptops around this price are more likely to have the non-Ti variety.

The Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop also has a 15.6-inch full HD display with anti-glare properties and 144Hz refresh rate so it can handle fast-moving action with no risk of motion blur unfolding. Additionally, the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop has dual fans that are self-cleaning to cut back on dust issues, plus it offers durable military-grade levels of protection. For cool looks, you also get an RGB backlit keyboard that is rated at 20 million keystroke durability. Well-designed to compete with the best gaming laptops, the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop is sure to delight gamers on a budget.

Ordinarily priced at $899, the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to $749 for a limited time only at Walmart. Part of the Black Friday sales, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around for at this price so snap it up now if it’s the ideal fit for you.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday monitor deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Monitor Deals
Live now: Save big on tech essentials during this Woot! sale
Tech essentials and charging cables stacked on table.
The best Black Friday tablet deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Tablet Deals
Black Friday: Level up your gaming PC with an RTX 3070 for $500
PNY RTX 3070 front view
Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Walmart Prime Day Laptops
The best Black Friday deals for 2022
Black Friday Deals Best Sales 2022
Samsung smart refrigerators just got big discounts for Black Friday
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor
Samsung Black Friday Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Stack of Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.
The best Black Friday air fryer deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals
The best Black Friday Amazon Echo deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Amazon Echo Deals
The best Apple Black Friday deals for 2022
Best Apple Black Friday Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is today
The HP 14 2-in-1 Chromebook in tablet mode.
Apple Watch Series 8 just got an unprecedented price cut
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.