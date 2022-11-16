The Walmart Black Friday sale has begun early, giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and enjoy Black Friday prices straight away instead of having to wait for the big day. That’s why we’re already seeing some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals around. This includes being able to buy the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $749, instead of $899, working out as a sizeable savings of $150 off the usual price. A great system for anyone looking for an affordable gaming laptop, let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop

Originating from one of the best laptop brands around, the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop has a lot going for it. It offers an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you could need from a gaming laptop at this price with plenty of storage for installing all your favorite games. Things get better still when you check out the graphics card involved. The Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card when laptops around this price are more likely to have the non-Ti variety.

The Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop also has a 15.6-inch full HD display with anti-glare properties and 144Hz refresh rate so it can handle fast-moving action with no risk of motion blur unfolding. Additionally, the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop has dual fans that are self-cleaning to cut back on dust issues, plus it offers durable military-grade levels of protection. For cool looks, you also get an RGB backlit keyboard that is rated at 20 million keystroke durability. Well-designed to compete with the best gaming laptops, the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop is sure to delight gamers on a budget.

Ordinarily priced at $899, the Asus Tuf Gaming 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to $749 for a limited time only at Walmart. Part of the Black Friday sales, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around for at this price so snap it up now if it’s the ideal fit for you.

