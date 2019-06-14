Digital Trends
Amazon deal drops prices on Asus VivoBook laptops and 2-in-1s

Lucas Coll
By

Not too long ago, the Apple MacBook Air was really the only choice you had if you wanted a super-slim, super-light laptop computer from a reputable brand. The major drawbacks with this were its price and the fact that you’re locked into the Mac operating system, which could be a dealbreaker for those who prefer Windows software. The laptop landscape has thankfully changed a lot in recent years, however, and today, users can choose from a myriad of featherweight “ultrabooks” that run Windows.

Asus is one of the premier PC makers cranking out some of these sleek little laptops with its VivoBook series, and a couple are on sale right now from Amazon. Brand-name ultrabooks can easily sail north of $1,000, but these VivoBook deals let you score one for $700 or less. Read on to find out what we love about these laptops and how you can save.

Asus VivoBook S— $699

Asus VivoBook S

A lot of lightweight laptops sit in the 12-14-inch range, but the Asus VivoBook S is a good alternative for users who want that full-sized 15.6-inch 1080p display. It still only measures in at 14.2 inches in width with a thickness of just 0.7 inches, though, so it’s more than light enough to carry with you throughout the day. Under the hood, this Windows ultrabook runs on an 8th-gen quad-core Intel Core i7 CPU and 8GB of RAM; for storage, the VivoBook S gives you two hard drives: A high-speed 128GB SSD (where your operating system and software will reside) plus a large 1TB HDD for your files.

The Asus VivoBook S is marked down to $699 on Amazon at the moment, saving you $120. If you plan to do a little gaming, then you can also grab the upgraded model with a 256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce MX150 dedicated graphics card (which is roughly equivalent to the GeForce GT 1030 desktop GPU) for $795.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14

Asus VivoBook Flip 14

Convertible touchscreen laptops are more than just a gimmick today, as the growing popularity of 2-in-1 ultrabooks like the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 shows. With its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, the VivoBook Flip 14 body measures just 12.9 inches across and 0.7 inches thin when closed (the same thickness as the VivoBook S), and its sturdy yet lightweight aluminum chassis weighs just 3.5 pounds. The touchscreen can rotate on a 360-degree hinge as well, letting you use the keyboard as a stand or fold the laptop entirely flat for use as a tablet.

A 2-in-1 ultrabook like the VivoBook Flip is also a good alternative to convertible tablets like the Microsoft Surface devices for users who like tablet functionality but want a more traditional laptop keyboard. At $650 on Amazon after a nice $100 discount, the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (packing an 8th-gen i5 CPU and a 256GB SSD) is a little cheaper than the VivoBook S, and would make a great on-the-go work machine for anyone who is after a convertible touchscreen laptop.

