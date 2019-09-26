Trusted brands like Samsung, HP, and Asus continue to roll out budget-friendly laptops, making it easier than ever to score a decent computer without breaking the bank. And with discounts popping up from our favorite online retailers, you can even get one at a great price. Case in point is this awesome deal we found for the ASUS VivoBook F510QA (2019 model).

This laptop normally sells for $1,559, but a whopping 70% discount brings its price down to just $460. An extra $50 can also be deducted instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa card application, bringing the final sale price to $410. Order this brand-name laptop today and enjoy a significant savings of $1,099.

Flaunting a killer combination of performance and function, the ASUS VivoBook F510QA is an ideal companion for everyday productivity and entertainment. It’s powered by an AMD quad-core processor backed by 16GB SDRAM for an additional boost. AMD Radeon R7 graphics guarantees solid image quality. All these features work together to deliver fluid operation and ultra-smooth visuals.

This laptop also boasts an anti-glare Full HD WideView screen with the Splendid software enhancement. This technology provides optimized visuals for all kinds of content, including movies, basic photo editing, or casual gaming. There are four display modes that you can switch between depending on what you’re doing: Normal, Vivid, Eye Care, and Manual. What’s more, it has True2Life Video technology that makes videos look amazing. Intelligent algorithms work to enhance the sharpness and contrast of every pixel, creating realistic and vivid imagery, no matter the source.

The ASUS VivoBook F510QA has a thin and lightweight design that’s perfect for travel. Despite its compact profile, it’s packed with a complete set of ports to support hassle-free compatibility with a wide range of displays, peripherals, and projectors. Both sides are outfitted with slots for USB 3.1, USB Type C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, and SD card, as well as a microphone/headphone jack.

Let the 2019 Asus Vivobook F510QA help you with your day-to-day computing and more. Score this laptop today on Amazon for only $460 instead of its usual $1,559 price tag. A massive deal like this doesn’t come along very often, so you better hurry while supplies last.

