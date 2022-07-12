Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Looking for the best Prime Day laptop deals? Here’s one of them: The Asus Vivobook Go 12, which comes with a year of Microsoft Office 365 included, typically sells for $250, but this Prime Day, you can snag it for $170, saving you $80.

Why you should buy this Asus laptop

Asus is among the most popular laptop companies, so when the best Asus laptops go on sale, there’s always a huge demand. We can see why. The Asus Vivobook Go 12 offers a stunning 11.6-inch HD display with a slim build. This is great for watching videos, sharing PowerPoint presentations, or just browsing social media sites for leisure.

It’s also quite portable, coming in at just 2.31 pounds including the weight of the battery so you don’t have to lug around a heavy device. It’s just 0.7-inches thin so it’ll fit most bags, making it one of the lightest laptops you can buy.

The reason this laptop deal is so popular is that the device comes with Windows 11 in S mode with one year of Office 365 Personal subscription, which means you get access to tools like Microsoft Word and Excel for free. Plus, if you’re not a fan of S mode, you can switch out for free as well.

Want to be even more impressed? Just look at the device’s specs. With the Asus Vivobook Go 12, you get 64 GB hard disk space and 4 GB RAM which is ample for most basic tasks. So if you’re looking for a budget laptop to perform simple, non-power-intensive tasks like writing, and minor editing. and browsing the internet, this laptop will efficiently get the job done. Plus, the laptop comes with a handy, comfortable keyboard and a well-defined numeric pad so typing is easy and fast.

It also comes with multiple ports, fast Wi-Fi connectivity, and a decent processor so you can complete most types of tasks hassle-free. If you want a laptop to handle more powerful tasks, consider this list of the best business laptops.

The best Prime Day deals like this are rare so we recommend you hit Buy Now while the stock lasts and the price is still low. We don’t want you to lose the chance to snag this awesome discount. The best part? Amazon has allowed free returns for this laptop so you can just send it back for free if you face any issues or simply don’t like the product.

So what’s holding you back? Don’t delay and grab this incredible laptop deal now!

Editors' Recommendations