Starting a new school year may be nerve-racking especially if you’re on your way to college. With the amount of research, papers, and presentations you’re expected to deliver, having a portable computer at your side could be quite the safety blanket. Gear up without missing out on a good bargain with Amazon’s deal on the Asus VivoBook S410. This way, you can get a sleek and compact laptop for $100 less than its $799 list price. Read on and see where $699 can take you in terms of design, function, and specs.

If it’s a lightweight laptop you’re after, then you’d be impressed with the Asus VivoBook weighing only 3.2 pounds. Coupled with Amazon’s price cut, this laptop is lighter on the pockets as much as it would be on your shoulders. The premium aluminum finish undoubtedly makes this laptop stylish, along with its 77% screen-to-body ratio. Now, you can experience a 14-inch Full HD screen packed in a frame that’s typical of a 13-inch laptop with ultrathin bezels and Asus’ NanoEdge display. The backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor appears to be an amazing touch to its overall ergonomic design.

Performance is definitely key so you’d be relieved to find an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i7 CPU with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD under the VivoBook’s hood. This qualifies as a highly-functional laptop able of multitasking with an adequate amount of storage for your files. For those looking to game in between periods, this laptop is good enough for light gaming and the Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics make for stunningly crisp visuals you’d appreciate in multiple viewing angles up to 178 degrees. The SonicMaster dual speakers are also set to amp up your audio for a truly immersive experience.

Backing up your files shouldn’t be much of an issue as the Asus VivoBook S410 has comprehensive connections. The laptop has ports ready for USB 3.1 Type C (Gen 1), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, plus a headphone/microphone jack. As for battery life, the lithium-polymer battery can last around eight hours and is backed with a 60% fast-charging capacity. That should give you more than enough time to be productive and entertained.

The Asus VivoBook S410 is a competent laptop that runs with a Windows 10 Operating System while flaunting a 1,920 x 1,080 screen resolution. This is a solid bet for any college student looking to strike the balance between features and price. Amazon just puts the cherry on top by shaving $100 off its $799 price tag. You can even apply for a $50 discount on top of the discounted price of $699 when you have your Amazon Rewards Visa Card ready upon checkout.

