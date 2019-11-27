Deals

Black Friday is here a week early for those looking to get a new smartphone. Ahead of the frantic shopping event, AT&T is offering some of the newest and hottest smartphones for $0, including the fan-favorite iPhone XR (64GB) — a $600 value after bill credits – and other great devices like the Samsung S10e 128GB, LG G8X ThinQ, and Google Pixel 4 64GB. These deals are available for customers who purchase eligible smartphones on a new line with an AT&T Installment plan and eligible Unlimited plan. So in addition to these great phone deals, you can get AT&T’s best price ever for unlimited wireless, with unlimited talk, text, and data starting at $35 per month per line for 4 lines.

The tax amount on the full price of the phone is due at the time of purchase. This means you will have to come up with some cash up front, but overall, this is a fantastic deal, and it’s just in time for the holidays.

AT&T is offering this deal through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, until December 5th. The offer is valid both in-store and online for both new and existing customers. Any of these smartphones included in this deal would be an excellent gift for that special person on your holiday gift list. Read on for details about each offer below.

AT&T Black Friday highlights:

  • Apple iPhone XR 64GB – $0 – after bill credits (a $600 value)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB- free after bill credits– (a $750 value)
  • Google Pixel 4 64GB – free – after bill credits (a $960 value)
  • LG G8X ThinQ – free – after bill credits (a $780 value)

