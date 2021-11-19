  1. Deals
Audible Black Friday Deal 2021: Save 60% and get $20 FREE credit!

Jennifer Allen
There’s an amazing Audible Black Friday deal going on right now. Snapping it up will save you 60% for the first 3 months meaning you’ll only pay $6 per month, plus you’ll get $20 Audible credit to use however you want. How much better can you get, right? Easily one of the best Black Friday deals available, this is a fantastic way of ensuring you get to enjoy three months of the best audiobooks for far less than you’d ordinarily pay. Snap it up now while the offer is still on.

Today’s Best Audible Black Friday deal

We’re huge fans of Audible and we always recommend checking out the best audiobooks on Audible now. The subscription service offers plenty of variety so there’s something for everyone here. You get access to the full library of Audible content plus 1 credit each month so you can purchase any book to keep forever. Throw in the $20 Audible credit and you can buy some more great titles too.

Audible includes access to audiobooks, guided wellness content, podcasts, and original media. There’s a little bit of everything here from fantastic works of fiction that are sure to grip you to non-fiction that can educate and delight you. Whatever your mood, Audible has your back here. Simply browse by category and there’s sure to be something to entice you. Current highlights include the works of Stephen King, all of the Harry Potter series, plus Dune by Frank Herbert.

The delight here is that you can dip into whatever takes your fancy with no risk involved. You can listen to audible content on your smartphone, tablet, Fire TV devices, or Amazon Echo devices with Alexa’s help.

To enjoy the service for just $6 per month for the first three months (plus the all-important $20 Audible credit), all you need to do is sign up now. There’s no risk. If you don’t want to renew afterward, simply cancel your trial before the three months are up and you won’t pay any extra. Amazon even emails you just before the trial ends so you’ll get a convenient heads up beforehand. If you do want to keep the service, it costs just $15 a month for unlimited access. Snap it up now and don’t miss out.

