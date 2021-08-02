This is how to get two free books at Audible

For anyone looking to enjoy new audiobooks entirely for free, Amazon has an amazing offer right now as part of its Audible service. If you have an existing Amazon Prime account, simply head over to the Audible website and you can sign up for a free trial, gaining you two Audible books entirely for free to keep forever. Yup, forever. Even when your trial ends, the books are still yours, making this a truly unbeatable deal for anyone who loves free stuff. That’s everyone, right? It’s the perfect accompaniment to one of the many great Kindle deals going on right now, too. Let’s take you through what you need to do.

Simply put, you don’t actually need to do much at all. Hit the button above and click Try Audible Premium Plus Free to sign up. By doing so, you commit to a free 30-day trial that gives you two credits to use on anything you want from the Audible premium selection titles currently out there. If you’re not an existing Amazon Prime member, you get one credit, which isn’t bad going at all.

If you’re new to Audible, you’re going to love it. Amazon’s audiobook service is what would have been once known as “books on tape” with hundreds of thousands of audiobooks out there. Audible offers a vast range of different books catering to all kinds of tastes as well as both fiction and non-fiction. Seriously, you’re not going to run out of ideas here and we suspect those two credits are going to be used up super fast.

Audible works on pretty much every device you could think of. That includes all Windows and Mac computers, all functioning Kindles, all Alexa devices, all Amazon Fire Tablets, all smartphones, and plenty of other devices you might not have thought of, too.

By signing up for this Audible free trial, you also get access to the Audible Plus Catalog of podcasts, audiobooks, guided wellness, and Audible Originals. There’s no need to use credits here. Simply listen all you want during the 30-day free trial. It’s a great way to learn something new and to gain some new entertainment, too.

Worried you’ll forget to cancel the trial? Don’t be. Amazon also sends you a friendly email reminder before the trial ends and before it takes its regular $14.95 per month fee. We recommend canceling sooner rather than later if you’re determined to solely enjoy the free stuff.

Whatever you plan on doing, Audible is a great deal right now while you can gain two books entirely for free. Sign up today while the offer still lasts.

