Score a new Audio Technica turntable for $129 and get a free $50 Dell gift card

Audio-Technica AT-LP60BK-BT Turntable

In the age of digital music and online streaming, physical media seems to have been largely left by the wayside. However, that hasn’t stopped audio enthusiasts from rekindling a public interest in vinyl records, and there’s a wide variety of turntables on the market today ranging from entry-level players to advanced models that cost thousands.

Most of us who want to bust out the old vinyls (or try them for the first time) don’t need anything too fancy, and a solid record player like the highly affordable Audio Technica AT-LP60BK-BT turntable fits the bill perfectly. This budget-friendly stereo turntable is belt-driven and can handle both 7-inch and 12-inch records at 33-1/3 and 45 RPM, letting you play the most common types of vinyls from singles to LPs.

Audio Technica AT-LP60 turntableAn anti-resonance die-cast aluminum platter and Audio Technica’s proprietary Dual Magnet phono cartridge deliver clear sound with a wow and flutter measurement of less than 0.25 percent, and a signal-to-noise ratio of less than 50 dB. This will keep you basking in the warm tones of analog audio without excessive distortion, to help you enjoy classic music as it was meant to be played.

What sets the Audio Technica AT-LP60BK-BT apart from other budget-friendly record players is its wireless connectivity. Bluetooth 3.0 lets you say goodbye to the cables, allowing you to sync the turntable with wireless speakers or headphones. Of course, it still features the standard analog connections, too: The AT-LP60BK-BT’s integrated phono preamp with RCA output makes it simple to hook it up to your computer, speakers, home stereo, and virtually any other audio device with an analog audio input. Wired or wireless, it’s up to you how to run it.

The Audio Technica AT-LP60BK-BT turntable normally costs between $149 and $179 and is a solid value even at that price, but a limited-time discount brings this Bluetooth vinyl record player down even further to just $129 on Dell and Amazon, and Dell is making the deal even sweeter by giving you a $50 electronic gift card with your purchase while supplies last (so act quickly). This is an excellent opportunity to hop on the vinyl bandwagon without spending too much money.

Dell Amazon

