These studio monitor Audio-Technica headphones are ON SALE

Gone are the days when you have to pay hundreds of dollars for studio-quality audio. Nowadays, you can get excellent headphones that provide exceptional sound quality without breaking the bank. For example, we spotted one of the best headphone deals we’ve seen all year on Amazon. You can pick up the Audio-Technica ATH-M20X professional studio monitor headphones for just $49, which is a $20 discount on the regular price of $69. If you’re looking to do studio-focused work without spending insane amounts of money, this is the deal.

Audio-Technica is a beloved brand among budget-conscious audiophiles because of its reputation for making some of the best headphones at a fraction of the prices of competitors. The ATH-M20X studio monitors are no exception, with incredible sound fidelity and studio-grade construction that punches well above its price. These headphones are equipped with 40-millimeter drivers with copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, ensuring exceptional clarity and excellent performance. They’re also tuned for enhanced low-frequency performance, which means rich bass while retaining plenty of detail. In addition, you get up to 20,000 Hz of frequency response and 700 mW of maximum input power. So whether you’re mixing, tracking, or doing some personal listening, you’ll get great separation.

These headphones also have a fantastic design. The earcups are built specifically to provide great passive noise isolation so that you can block out environmental noise in loud environments. They have a rigid and robust body, with a durable, adjustable headband and up to 15 degrees of earcup swivel in both directions. The breathable materials and ergonomic design ensure that you’ll be able to put these on your head for extended periods, perfect for long mixing or production sessions. You can connect it to your device with the long 3-meter left-side straight cable, with compatibility for both 3.5 mm and 6.3 mm jacks with the included snap-on adapter.

Whether you’re a producer, recording artist, sound designer, or even somebody who listens to a lot of music, you can’t go wrong with the ATH-M20X. You can pick up these headphones on Amazon for just $49, which is a $20 discount on the standard price tag of $69. That’s an incredible price for such high-quality audio equipment. This deal might not last for very long, so hit the Buy Now button below to get this offer while you still can.

