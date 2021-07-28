  1. Deals
Audio-Technica headphone prices cut in half at Dell today

By

Nothing can upgrade your home theater experience — or help you focus on your work or just your favorite music or podcasts while on the go — than a pair of headphones, like the ones you’ll find in these headphone deals. Right now at Dell, there are some amazing headphones on sale, like the Audio-Technica QuietPoint Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which are $99 off, or the Audio-Technica ATH SR50BT headphones, also $99 off. Nothing can make your content, work calls, or music come alive like a good pair of headphones, and these are priced to move.

Audio-Technica QuietPoint Wireless On-Ear Headphones — $99, was $199

It’s hard to find a pair of on-ear headphones with active noise-canceling technology for less than $100. Fittingly, these headphones from Audio-Technica might not bring you the deep bass of Beats by Dre or the sleek design of Apple AirPods Pro, but they’ll get the job done, and the price is right. They contain a four-microphone multi-feedback system to reduce ambient sound, giving you the clearest listening experience for music and calls. In fact, these headphones are built with an omnidirectional condenser microphone for the highest clarity on calls. Active noise-canceling creates your own sonic oasis in public spaces and at home. In terms of sound quality, they’re packed with 40mm drivers and high-fidelity audio reproduction. On top of this, they have strong Bluetooth 4.1 for seamless pairing and easily-accessed touch controls on each ear cup — you can adjust volume, go to the next track, or end calls with just a touch or swipe. And the soft headband and comfortable leather ear cups fold up for easy storage while on the go.

Audio-Technica ATH SR50BT headphones — $99, was $199

Like their QuietPlus cousins, Audio-Technica ATH SR50BT headphones offer a dependable, quality listening experience all day long. With leather ear cups and a soft headband, these are perfect wireless headphones to take work calls, enjoy your home theater, or fold up and take with you on the plane. While these headphones can offer much the same call and listening quality as the QuietPoint headphones, the ATH SR50BT headphones offer noise-reducing technology. That means that you won’t be able to totally shut out ambient noise, as you would be able to with QuietPoint. They are also missing the controls on the side of each ear cup for ease of use. At the same time, these headphones have advantages when it comes to Bluetooth 5.0 and battery power, which is 50% larger. No-nonsense headphones with limited features, these are still an example of an incredible audio experience at an impressive price.

More home theater deals

Looking for the best way to enjoy your entire home theater experience? Check out our roundup of the best home theater deals below.

