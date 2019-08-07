Deals

Amazon takes 50% off of these Audio Technica noise-canceling headphones

Erica Katherina
By
Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser are the most popular brands when it comes to noise-canceling technology, but they are not the only players in the game. Audio Technica is known for producing quality headphones as well, and one of those is the top-rated SonicPro Headphones (MSR7NC). Amazon currently has a deal on this model which lets you have it for only $150 – that’s 50% off its retail price of $300.

Investing in noise-canceling headphones is a wonderful idea especially if you’re a commuter or a frequent traveler. They are not just great for music; they can also block out distracting noise when you plop them on. So if you’re in the market for dependable noise-canceling headphones that will bring you some peace and quiet on your everyday routine, you better not miss out on this great headphone deal.

These headphones come in a sleek design that looks great in any outfit. The earpads sport ultra-comfortable memory foam for the ultimate comfort even during long listening sessions, and the padded headband can be adjusted to ensure a secure and personalized fit for any head size. There are two detachable cables included: A standard cable and a cable with in-line controls and microphone perfect for smartphone use.

The SonicPro combines the power of 45-millimeter True Motion Drivers and an omnidirectional active noise-canceling technology to deliver an immersive listening experience. There’s a mini microphone incorporated into the top of each earcup that picks up ambient noise that is then blocked by a sound-canceling signal. The microphones are intelligently located to keep the noise cancellation unaffected no matter the user’s head movement. Each earcup also has an acoustic vent that’s ideally positioned to enhance tuning without negatively affecting sound quality. All these ensure high-resolution, distortion-free audio reproduction both in active and passive noise-canceling modes. Please note that the active noise-canceling feature is powered by a lithium-polymer battery and can be recharged using the included USB cable. Continuous transmission time with music playback can last up to 30 hours.

Drowning out the sound of the outside world isn’t as difficult when you have an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones such as the Audio Technica SonicPro Headphones (MSR7NC). Grab yours today for only $150 instead of the usual $300 price tag.

Looking for more savings? Find amazing deals on wireless headphones, earbuds, and other audio stuff on our curated deals page.

