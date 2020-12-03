Amazon Cyber Week deals are still underway and there are a couple of great must-have products seeing major discounts. You can now get the August Smart Lock Pro for only $130 — down $100 from its usual price of $23o. If you’ve been on the hunt for a well-priced, highly rated smart lock, this is the deal for you. Don’t waste time thinking, snap up the August Smart Lock Pro today while stocks last.

As the holiday season approaches, it’s a good idea to secure your front door and keep an eye on it at all times — especially if you’re traveling for long periods of time. There’s rarely a deal as good as this on a highly sought after smart lock. At such a low price, stocks are bound to sell out soon. If you need a new smart lock, you need to buy the August Smart Lock Pro — this is your last chance to buy!

The August Smart Lock Pro lets you keep an eye on your doorstep at all times of the day. There’s even DoorSense which detects when your door is unlocked or locked. You’ll receive a notification on your smartphone every time there’s activity on your door. You can even set up Auto-Lock, so the next time you’re in a hurry you don’t have to worry about grabbing your keys. With the August Smart Lock Pro, your home will always be secure. If you ever have a visitor show up while you’re away, you can even unlock the door remotely to let them in — perfect when you’re on those long-haul holidays. What’s more, the August Smart Lock Pro also works with your chosen smart home assistant so the next time your smart lock’s battery is running low, Alexa will let you know before your device powers down. You can even add biometric verification on your smartphone for that extra layer of security, or if you want to pretend you’re Tony Stark living in a fortress.

Buy the August Smart Lock Pro today at the reduced price of $130. You’ll have it set up and ready to go in no time. If you’re looking for other smart gadgets or just some affordable holiday gifts in general, check out these last remaining Cyber Week deals for more. Remember, this is your final chance to get any discounted products before the year ends — shop now!

More smart lock deals available now

If the August Smart Lock Pro doesn’t suit your needs for any reason, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Cyber Week smark lock deals still available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations