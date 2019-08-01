Share

A home is a sanctuary for every family and securing it should be a priority. There are many ways on how you can protect your house and adding a smart lock to your door is an ideal smart home security upgrade you can make. With a smart lock on your doors, you’ll have an extra level of protection in case someone tries to break into your home, thereby reducing your anxiety.

August was one of the first smart door lock companies dedicated particularly for smart home comfort, security, and easy installation. Its third-generation of smart locks suit with existing doors and deadbolt hardware and also support voice control feature. You can even sync it to your smartphones and other smart home devices as well.

We’ve found Amazon’s current best deals for August smart locks and put them all here. Whether you’re just starting out or simply looking to add extra security to your home, these deals can help you save up to $56.

AUGUST SMART LOCK PRO + CONNECT, 3RD GEN TECHNOLOGY — $224, $56 OFF

The August Smart Lock Pro and Connect package is the complete deal. It includes the Wi-Fi bridge that enables remote access with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice control. The Smart Lock Pro model is also compatible with Apple Home Kit and Z-Wave Plus, though you need to purchase them separately as they are not included with the Smart Lock model.

The August Smart Lock Pro and Connect bundle comes in dark gray and silver color variants. It originally priced at $280, but Amazon slashed it by $56 on both colors, so you can get it now for only $224. Take advantage of this awesome price if you want to unlock its maximum potential.

AUGUST SMART LOCK, 3RD GENERATION – DARK GRAY — $120, $30 OFF

The third-generation August smart lock doesn’t support the Z-wave wireless technology, but it connects via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. You can utilize this lock with your phone, Alexa, and Google Assistant but you’ll need an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. Once connected, you can use your phone as your key. This feature will instantly lock the door as you leave and unlocks automatically when you return.

While it usually sells at $150, Amazon cut $30 off the price of August smart lock dark gray version, making it available for $120.

AUGUST SMART LOCK, 3RD GENERATION – SILVER — $113, $37 OFF

Even without an Amazon or Google smart home setup, the third-generation August smart lock adds secure entry management to your home. You can use it to grant temporary guest keys and keep a record of who enters and leaves your house.

Amazon discounted $30 off the price of August Smart Lock silver version so you can take it home for an awesome price of only $113 instead of $150.

