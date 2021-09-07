  1. Deals
Save $74 with this incredible air fryer deal at Walmart right now

By

The hype is real — air fryers are the hottest thing in home cooking. Quick, healthy, and delicious, air fryers hit the trifecta of kitchen appliance goodness, making everything from saucy buffalo wings to crispy tempura to elevated dino nuggets for the kids in a snap. Right now, you can bring home this high-end Aukey Home 5.8-Quart Air Fryer from Walmart for just $66, marked down from its regular price of $140 for a savings of $74. Get free two-day delivery where applicable when you take advantage of this limited-time air fryer deal today.

The Aukey Air Fryer on sale now at Walmart features a 5.8-quart capacity so you can cook even more crispy chicken and veggies. Air fryers work by circulating super-heated air around your food, so you can quickly fry meats and vegetables with little to no oil. The transparent window lets you keep an eye on your food while it cooks, so you never have to worry about burning or scorching. Open the door to easily add seasoning or adjust the temp for optimal flavor and texture. The detachable fry basket is non-stick and dishwasher safe for easy clean-up once you’re done creating delicious meals.

Cook the crispiest, juiciest chicken, pork chops, and more in this air fryer. Equipped with over 100 digital recipe settings, you can master a myriad of dishes at home. Whether you’re creating a five-course meal for your partner or making the fanciest nuggets for your little one, make it fast and healthy with an air fryer. From frozen French fries to innovative twists on chicken cordon bleu, make it the best with the Aukey Home Air Fryer.

Don’t wait to start cooking crispy and delicious chicken, veggies, and more at home in your very own air fryer. Get on the air fryer train with this Aukey Home 5.8 Quart Air Fryer from Walmart, on sale now for just $66. That’s a $74 savings from its regularly marked price of $140. Order it now to get started cooking healthy meals the whole family will go crazy for.

More air fryer deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great air fryer and instant pot deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$220 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$70 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Buy at Amazon

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

$50 $70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this nonstick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair

PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer

$138 $180
On a budget? Get your first air fryer from PowerXL. It includes a recipe book for you to practice the basic features of this appliance. Let quick cooking be your friend.
Buy at Wayfair

Instant Pot Duo Crisp

$150 $200
With an air fryer lid providing a slew of new cooking features in the kitchen, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp is a marvelous tool for any home chef, combining 11 different ways to cook in one fine package.
Buy at Amazon

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $149
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals.
Buy at Walmart

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$74 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart

GoWISE USA 3.5-Liter Programmable Air Fryer

$69 $150
Relax and dig into your best-loved foods without added calories with this 3.5-liter programmable air fryer. It quickly warms and fries with the use of a small amount of oil.
Buy at Wayfair

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$110 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast.
Buy at Wayfair

Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

$128 $200
Want an all-around kitchen appliance? Go get the Emeril Lagasse Pressure Air Fryer as it lets you choose 12 cooking functions to serve different dishes on any occasion.
Buy at Wayfair

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360

$184 $250
Prepare your favorite snacks with the Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 and worry less as it helps reduce the calories in every meal.
Buy at Wayfair
