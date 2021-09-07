Save $74 with this incredible air fryer deal at Walmart right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The hype is real — air fryers are the hottest thing in home cooking. Quick, healthy, and delicious, air fryers hit the trifecta of kitchen appliance goodness, making everything from saucy buffalo wings to crispy tempura to elevated dino nuggets for the kids in a snap. Right now, you can bring home this high-end Aukey Home 5.8-Quart Air Fryer from Walmart for just $66, marked down from its regular price of $140 for a savings of $74. Get free two-day delivery where applicable when you take advantage of this limited-time air fryer deal today.

The Aukey Air Fryer on sale now at Walmart features a 5.8-quart capacity so you can cook even more crispy chicken and veggies. Air fryers work by circulating super-heated air around your food, so you can quickly fry meats and vegetables with little to no oil. The transparent window lets you keep an eye on your food while it cooks, so you never have to worry about burning or scorching. Open the door to easily add seasoning or adjust the temp for optimal flavor and texture. The detachable fry basket is non-stick and dishwasher safe for easy clean-up once you’re done creating delicious meals.

Cook the crispiest, juiciest chicken, pork chops, and more in this air fryer. Equipped with over 100 digital recipe settings, you can master a myriad of dishes at home. Whether you’re creating a five-course meal for your partner or making the fanciest nuggets for your little one, make it fast and healthy with an air fryer. From frozen French fries to innovative twists on chicken cordon bleu, make it the best with the Aukey Home Air Fryer.

Don’t wait to start cooking crispy and delicious chicken, veggies, and more at home in your very own air fryer. Get on the air fryer train with this Aukey Home 5.8 Quart Air Fryer from Walmart, on sale now for just $66. That’s a $74 savings from its regularly marked price of $140. Order it now to get started cooking healthy meals the whole family will go crazy for.

