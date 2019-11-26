Pets tend to be more than furry friends nowadays as owners behave more like their parents. While it is not unusual to see a dog or a cat being pushed in a stroller, the key responsibilities of a pet owner — cleaning up after them, playing with them, and making sure they don’t go hungry — still remain. If you want to keep their diet in check, as well as not worry about their feeding times when you’re caught up at work, smart pet feeders will help you do just that.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approaching, Amazon is offering the perfect opportunity to be a smart and responsible parent by slashing prices on these automatic pet feeders and treat dispensers.

Furbo Dog Camera — $199 ($50 off)

This Furbo camera boasts Full HD 1080p resolution with night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle lens, giving you a crisp and full view of the room any time of the day. When combined with the Furbo Dog Nanny, you’ll be able to receive notifications on important dog-related events, including real-time smart alerts for dog activities and person detection, as well as the doggie diary, which allows you to view highlights of your dog’s day. It can also take precious selfies when your dog is facing the camera.

Normally $249, the Furbo Dog Camera is now available on Amazon for only $199. Jump on this early Black Friday deal now to save on a bestselling dog cam. We wrote more about the Furbo deal here.

WOpet SmartFeeder — $144 ($26 Off)

The WOpet SmartFeeder is the ultimate pet sitter. You can simply program it to remember to feed your pet at a preset time and to dispense just the right portion of food for up to six mealtimes. You even have the option to record your own voice to call them to eat. The best part is that you can do all this remotely by simply toggling through the Wi-Fi enabled WOpet iOS or Android app.

If you happen to be curious about what your pet is doing when they have got the place to themselves, you’ll have the means to keep a watchful eye on and connect with your furry friend via the integrated HD (720 pixel) camera for video, voice recording, and photos. In case of a power interruption, you’ll be able to keep this feeder functioning with three D batteries (not included).

Usually priced at $170, Amazon’s $26 discount lets you be there for your pets virtually for just $144.

WOpet Treat Dispenser — $101 ($39 Off)

Pets are a lot easier to please than people. A treat or a belly rub could be all it takes for them to find joy. WOpet’s treat-tossing dispenser lets you reward your pets from anywhere to let them know you’re thinking of them. Simply load it with their favorite treats and it’ll be like you’re playing a game of catch with them.

Like WOpet’s very own SmartFeeder, it packs an HD camera that now has night vision to provide you with a livestream video of your pet’s whereabouts day or night. It also comes with two-way audio that lets you interact with your pet while you’re away.

Give your pet and yourself the pleasure of each other’s company anywhere and anytime with the WOpet treat-tossing dispenser, which is on sale for $101 instead of $140 on Amazon.

PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder — $126 ($63 Off)

The PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder responds to voice commands via Alexa and complies with personalized settings made through the Smart Feed app. Since bigger dogs may need to feed more, you can give them the proper serving size up to 12 times, while the Feed Now option lets you give them something to snack on. And to make sure they don’t just gobble up their food too fast, you can program it to dispense food slowly over a 15-minute period

thanks to battery backup (it requires four D batteries, not included), the PetSafe Smart Feed is not completely reliant on electricity or Wi-Fi to dispense food on time. This second-generation feeder also monitors food levels and sends you an alert when it is running low. And if you’re signed up with Amazon Dash Replenishment, it is intuitive enough to place the order for you on Amazon.

The PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder spares you from waking up to hangry pets or beating rush hour to make it back for mealtimes. Amazon’s sale lets you have it for just $125 instead of the regular price of $190.

