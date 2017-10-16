Setting up a home theater? Check out these hot A/V receiver deals

Setting up your own A/V system is no small task, but the effort is worth it, as it allows you to enjoy a near theater-like experience right in the comfort of your own home. A/V receivers range in cost from around $200 to more than $2,000 depending on features, and since these home theater hubs run the gamut when it comes to price, it can be a chore to determine which one is the best fit for your needs and budget.

The receiver is the heart of your home theater so picking the right one is a vital first step to setting up your system. To give you a hand and save you some serious cash, we’ve smoked out a couple of hot A/V receiver deals across a reasonable price range. Our picks include something for just about everyone, from users with basic needs to buyers looking to create a super-beefy surround sound setup. Even better, all of our A/V receivers (minus the stereo receiver) are 4K-capable, so you can enjoy your entertainment in crispy Ultra HD.

Sony STRDH130 2-channel stereo receiver A 2-channel receiver like the Sony STRDH130 is different from an A/V unit in that it is designed solely for audio, with the two channels powering the left and right speakers for stereo sound output. This unit provides up to 135 watts of power on each channel, while five analog input ports let you hook up all of your audio sources so you can enjoy your music however you want. The receiver also features an AM/FM radio tuner and comes with a handy remote. The Sony STRDH130 stereo receiver is currently available on Amazon for a $32 discount, bringing it down to just $118. If all you need is a no-nonsense hub for your home stereo system, this one is hard to beat for the price. Amazon

Denon AVR-S510BT 5.2-channel 4K receiver Moving up to full-featured A/V receivers brings us to the budget-friendly Denon AVR-S510BT. Denon makes a range of excellent home theater hubs that are competitively priced, and the AVR-S510BT is a great entry-level choice that boasts 4K output capability with full HDCP 2.2 and HDMI 2.0a support. Its 5.2 channels mean you can hook up as many as five surround sound speakers along with two subwoofers for use with Dolby TruHD and DTS-HD Master Audio. The Denon AVR-S510BT comes in at just $230 on Amazon, or $50 off its normal price, making this a great low-cost A/V receiver that provides modern 4K Ultra HD video output. Amazon

Onkyo TX-NR575 7.2-channel 4K receiver A 7.2-channel A/V receiver like the TX-NR575 from Onkyo lets you hook up seven speakers and up to two subwoofers, giving you a boosted surround sound setup with two additional positional speakers placed behind the viewer. This gives you a more immersive experience and “truer” surround sound, as you will be literally surrounded by sound with seven speakers in the room – one in the front center, two to the left and right of the screen, two to your left and right, and two behind you. Along with 7.2 audio channels with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound technology, the Onkyo TX-NR575 delivers 4K HDR video output as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for streaming. This is a great receiver for a midrange home theater system, and it’s available from Newegg for just $379 after a $170 discount. Newegg

Harman Kardon HKTS 15 speaker system with Denon AVR-X1300W 7.2-channel receiver This combo deal includes both a 4K-capable A/V receiver along with a 5.1 speaker system, giving you everything you need for your sound setup – just add your video output and input devices and you’re ready to roll. The Denon AVR-X1300W is a beefy 7.2-channel 4K receiver with HDMI, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and HDCP 2.2 support as well as the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound capabilities. The HKTS 15-speaker system includes five positional speakers and a 100-watt subwoofer. The receiver’s 7.2 channels also allow you to add two more speakers and an additional subwoofer if you want. If you’re looking to grab a new receiver and surround-sound speaker package in one go, then this limited-time bundle deal is a great way to kill two birds with one stone and save some money: The Harmon Kardon HKTS 15 and Denon AVR-X1300W home theater system can be yours for $549 from Newegg, saving you a solid $248. Newegg