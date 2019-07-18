Share

Parenting is a joyful and richly rewarding experience, but it can also be one of the most worrying. Thankfully, modern technology can make your life a little bit easier, with the burgeoning trend of smart home appliances having worked its way into the baby monitor market. Today’s baby monitors are capable of providing much more information than the ones of yesteryear (which were typically just one-way radios), and many units now come with things like Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile app control, and live video feeds.

Below, we’ve picked out a few nice baby monitor deals available from Walmart right now, along with a couple other kid-friendly gadgets to help parents keep tabs on the littlest members of the household. Whether you’re after a baby monitor with modern Wi-Fi video streaming or a no-frills audio monitor (or maybe you’re doing some gift-hunting for some soon-to-be new parents you know), we’ve got you covered. While Amazon’s Prime Day deals have officially ended, we’re still able to find must-have deals — like these baby monitors — at Walmart.

MobiCam Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor

If you’re looking for a baby monitor made for the 21st century, then something with Wi-Fi connectivity and a built-in camera like the MobiCam is what you need. The MobiCam baby monitor is more than just an IP cam: It features two-way audio so you can listen and talk to your baby, night vision that lets you see in a completely dark room, a motion detector (which you can set to activate only a certain times, letting you know when your baby is moving around), and it can even take pictures and record videos.

The MobiCam also connects to your home Wi-Fi network to send a real-time video feed right to your iOS or Android mobile device. The modern, feature-rich MobiCam video baby monitor will only cost you $30, down $20 from its normal $50 sticker price.

VTech Safe & Sound Digital Audio Baby Monitor

Wi-Fi and video baby monitors are great, but sometimes, it’s best to just keep things simple. For an audio-only option that lets you listen in on another room where you don’t need or want a video feed, check out the Safe & Sound digital audio baby monitor from VTech. This was one of our picks in our roundup of the best baby monitors owing to its 1,000-foot range, 18-hour rechargeable battery life, and two-way audio feed that lets you talk to your baby.

Another benefit of an audio-only monitor is that you’ll only be disturbed by it if the baby is raising a ruckus, whereas you might be over-tempted to check in on a video feed constantly (first-time parents, take note). It’s cheap, too: The VTech Safe & Sound audio baby monitor rings in at just $21.50, saving you $28.50.

Levana Oma Sense Portable Baby Breathing Movement Monitor

The Levana Oma Sense is an ingenious and forward-thinking baby monitor that would be a great companion to the VTech audio monitor. The Oma Sense clips onto your baby’s clothing (you’ll want to place it over the stomach area) to keep tabs on the child’s breathing motions – no skin contact or wireless signals involved. If the Oma Sense baby monitor detects no breathing movement for 15 seconds, it will start vibrating and emitting sounds to trigger the baby back into a normal breathing pattern.

Better still, the Levana Oma Sense is made in Canada of sturdy medical-grade and baby-safe materials. A 33% discount from Walmart knocks $40 off the price, letting you score this must-have baby breathing and movement monitor for just $80 right now.

Dreambaby Boston Magnetic Auto-Close Child Safety Gate

Often times the best way to keep tabs on your little explorer is to make sure that he or she doesn’t go exploring too far – such as near stairs – and a good safety gate has been a parenting staple for decades. This Boston gate from Dreambaby also opens unlike standard child gates that you have to step over, but it automatically swings shut and securely closes via a magnetic latch so you won’t accidentally leave it open.

The Dreambaby Boston auto-close child safety gate is made for standard doorways (you can adjust it from 29.5 to 38 inches) and comes to $35 after a $15 savings. If you need something for a larger opening, Walmart also has the extra-wide Regalo adjustable safety gate on sale for $55.

