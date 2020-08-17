As part of its back-to-school sale, Amazon has some fantastic deals on its latest and greatest devices. With some hefty discounts available on all kinds of great tech like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Kindle, and much more, this is a fantastic time to invest in upgrading your existing tech or finding out why everyone loves Alexa. With dozens of different deals available from Amazon’s back-to-school sales, we’ve narrowed things down to five of the best deals out there.

Amazon Echo Dot — $30, was $50

The Amazon Echo Dot is small yet mighty. It’s a little smart speaker that you can place anywhere in your home from your living room to your bathroom, giving you voice control access to a ton of features around your home. At its simplest, you can use it as a speaker, asking it to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and more. You can also use it as a smart search engine, asking Alexa to answer your questions, read the news, check the weather, or set alarms. It also allows you to control your smart home devices with your voice, turning on lights, adjusting thermostats and much more. It’s the kind of gadget that will make you wonder how you managed without it all these years. With a $20 price cut, this is the ideal time to grab one.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $35, was $50

Love to stream all your favorite shows from one place? With an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, you can do just that. It enables you to easily watch all your favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO and much more. With the Alexa Voice Remote, you don’t have to worry about pressing buttons either. You can simply talk to the stick and find your favorites, as well as search for new content. With access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, everything looks fantastic, too. Right now, you can save $15 on the usual price making this a great time to upgrade your smart TV experience.

Amazon Kindle — $70, was $90

The gadget that kind of started it all for Amazon, the Amazon Kindle remains the best way to read ebooks. With $20 off, this is a great time to discover why everyone loves Kindles. The ad-supported option means you have sponsored screensavers on your device’s lock screen but it keeps the cost down. You get a great adjustable front light which means you can read just as comfortably at night or in dim light as you can during peak light conditions. Even direct sunlight is no issue here. There are millions of books available to any Kindle so you’re never going to run out of options here. It’s lighter to hold than most regular books, too.

Amazon Echo Plus — $75, was $150

At half the usual price, if you want a higher-end Amazon Echo style experience, this is the ideal time to snap up an Amazon Echo Plus. It offers a premium sound experience with key abilities like the option to adjust the equalizer settings, making this an ideal smart speaker for your living room. Alongside that are all the features you’d expect from an Echo unit such as the ability to play music via popular streaming services, as well as the power to control your smart home devices with your voice.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite — $100, was $130

The thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite out there right now, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite offers a flush-front design that means it looks good and it feels good. It’s waterproof too so it’s ideal if you want to read your favorite stories in the bath or by the pool. With a 300 ppi glare-free display, you won’t have to worry about visibility even in bright sunlight either. A built-in adjustable light means you can easily read it in dim lighting conditions, too. Simply put, it’s a great high-end Kindle solution that’s even better with $30 off the usual price.

