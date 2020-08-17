Back-to-School Headphone Deals 2020: Bose and Sony

It’s that time of year again when stores are dishing out their yearly back-to-school sales. The vast majority of these sales apply to everyone, not just students, so it’s the perfect time to snap up a bargain. In particular, there are some fantastic back-to-school headphone deals out there at the moment saving you plenty of cash on high-end headphones and earphones.

If you’re in the market for some new Bose or Sony headphones, or something in between, there are some unmissable offers available. We’ve done all the hard work for you when it comes to sorting through online retailers and finding the best headphone deals. Read on to find out more and learn about how to choose the best earphones or headphones for you.

Today’s Best Back-to-School Headphone Deals

Beats EP — $96 , was $130

— , was $130 Sony WH-CH700N — $130 , was $200

— , was $200 Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $135 , was $160

— , was $160 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $165 , was $200

— , was $200 Powerbeats Pro — $200 , was $250

— , was $250 Beats Solo Pro — $230 , was $300

— , was $300 Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $234 , was $249

— , was $249 Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $279 , was $299

— , was $299 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — $299, was $379

How To Choose New Headphones

So, you know you want to buy some new headphones. With so many different options out there, it’s smart to consider exactly what you want from your new purchase. Here’s a brief look at what you need to think about.

The biggest question is whether you want headphones or earphones. The former cover your ears, potentially giving you a more cocooned experience while you listen. They’re bulkier but often better if you want headphones for listening to music while relaxing at home or on your commute. Alternatively, earphones are great if you plan on using them while walking, running, or working out, giving you the flexibility of a smaller and more subtle fit.

Also, how do you feel about wires? There are pros and cons to wired headphones and wireless ones. Wired ones mean you won’t have to worry about recharging them regularly, but you might find yourself getting tangled up in the cables depending on how you plan on using them. On the plus side, you’ll never have the fear of an earbud falling out while you’re running.

Alternatively, wireless headphones simply look cooler. There are no cables to get caught up in and they’re generally far sleeker and more subtle to wear and use. With many coming with charging cases that offer additional battery life, you shouldn’t have to worry about charging them too often although obviously that will be needed once in a while.

Depending on how you’re using your headphones, you might want to consider noise-canceling features. Active Noise Cancellation means you only hear the sounds around you when you want to hear them. If you simply want to zone out and focus on your music, you can turn ANC on and you won’t be disturbed by commuting noises, the office environment, or even the kids playing nearby. It’s great to have the option to switch it on or off.

