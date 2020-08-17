  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Back-to-School Headphone Deals 2020: Bose and Sony

By
Bose 700 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones

It’s that time of year again when stores are dishing out their yearly back-to-school sales. The vast majority of these sales apply to everyone, not just students, so it’s the perfect time to snap up a bargain. In particular, there are some fantastic back-to-school headphone deals out there at the moment saving you plenty of cash on high-end headphones and earphones.

If you’re in the market for some new Bose or Sony headphones, or something in between, there are some unmissable offers available. We’ve done all the hard work for you when it comes to sorting through online retailers and finding the best headphone deals. Read on to find out more and learn about how to choose the best earphones or headphones for you.

Today’s Best Back-to-School Headphone Deals

  • Beats EP$96, was $130
  • Sony WH-CH700N$130, was $200
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $135, was $160
  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $165, was $200
  • Powerbeats Pro$200, was $250
  • Beats Solo Pro$230, was $300
  • Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case$234, was $249
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II$279, was $299
  • Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700$299, was $379
WIRELESS EARBUDS

Powerbeats 3

$70 $200
Expires soon
Beats' Powerbeats 3 tethered Bluetooth earbuds are among the best on the market, appealing to athletes and businessmen alike thanks to their minimalist design and fantastic sound quality.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Sony WH-CH700N

$130 $200
Expires soon
Wireless noise-canceling headphones don't have to break at the bank. A fantastic deal when they aren't on sale, Sony WH-CH700N both look and sound fantastic, and last a lifetime on a single charge.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$140 $160
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$169 $199
Expires soon
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$227 $350
Expires soon
You won't find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort -- even if your budget can take you to the Moon and back. Seriously, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the best out there.
Buy at Newegg
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8

$110 $150
Expires soon
You'll be prepared the next time you run out of juice right before a workout. How? Because these earphones will gain an hour of playback with only 20 minutes of charge time.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bose SoundSport Free

$199 $249
Expires soon
The Bose SoundSport Free are some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, delivering bass-rich sound and up to five hours of life from a single charge. Oh, and they're sweat-resistant. Nice.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Bose QuietComfort 35

$279 $299
Expires soon
Succeeded by the Bose 700, the Bose QuietComfort 35 is still one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, delivering balanced audio and around 20 hours of listening per charge. Neat.
Buy at Best Buy
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
Expires soon
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Target
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Sennheiser Momentum (M2)

$194
Expires soon
There isn't a whole lot to the Sennheiser Momentum (M2). They're a simple set of high-end noise-canceling headphones that do just one thing, but they do it well: Produce fantastic sound.
Buy at Amazon
WIRED HEADPHONE

Beats EP

$91 $130
Expires soon
These iconic and trendy headphones are the most affordable Beats you can get, with a wired connection, fine-tuned acoustics, and lightweight design.
Buy at ABT
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sennheiser Momentum

$178 $300
Expires soon
We'll cut to the chase: The Sennheiser Momentum are the best-sounding true wireless earbuds on the market. Period. They look fantastic, too. The one downside? They only have a four-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$195 $300
Expires soon
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon
RECONDITIONED, BUT AS GOOD AS NEW

Beats Powerbeats Pro

$146 $250
Expires soon
With water-resistance, wraparound hooks to keep them affixed during intense workouts, and a phenomenal nine-hour battery life, the Powerbeats Pro are a must-have for fitness fantatics.
Buy at Best Buy
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$234 $249
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
REFURBISHED BUT AS GOOD AS NEW!

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$205 $250
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Best Buy

How To Choose New Headphones

So, you know you want to buy some new headphones. With so many different options out there, it’s smart to consider exactly what you want from your new purchase. Here’s a brief look at what you need to think about.

The biggest question is whether you want headphones or earphones. The former cover your ears, potentially giving you a more cocooned experience while you listen. They’re bulkier but often better if you want headphones for listening to music while relaxing at home or on your commute. Alternatively, earphones are great if you plan on using them while walking, running, or working out, giving you the flexibility of a smaller and more subtle fit.

Also, how do you feel about wires? There are pros and cons to wired headphones and wireless ones. Wired ones mean you won’t have to worry about recharging them regularly, but you might find yourself getting tangled up in the cables depending on how you plan on using them. On the plus side, you’ll never have the fear of an earbud falling out while you’re running.

Alternatively, wireless headphones simply look cooler. There are no cables to get caught up in and they’re generally far sleeker and more subtle to wear and use. With many coming with charging cases that offer additional battery life, you shouldn’t have to worry about charging them too often although obviously that will be needed once in a while.

Depending on how you’re using your headphones, you might want to consider noise-canceling features. Active Noise Cancellation means you only hear the sounds around you when you want to hear them. If you simply want to zone out and focus on your music, you can turn ANC on and you won’t be disturbed by commuting noises, the office environment, or even the kids playing nearby. It’s great to have the option to switch it on or off.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Back-to-School AirPods Deals 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro powerbeats deals amazon verizon summer sale 2020 review db 12 2 720x720

The best cheap AirPods deals for August 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

The best noise-canceling headphones for 2020

Sony WH-1000XM4

The best wireless headphones for 2020

Sony WH-1000XM4

These are the best cheap GoPro deals for August 2020

GoPro Hero 8 Black

How to watch the PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship for free today

how to watch wyndham championship online pga tour

The best cheap gaming chair deals for August 2020: Akracing, Respawn, and more

These are the best Google Nest Camera deals for August 2020

Apple AirPods Pro, iPad 10.2 discounted in time for back-to-school

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for August 2020

Back-to-school sales see the Dell XPS 13 down to only $780

dell inspiron 14 3000 xps 13 touch 2 in 1 laptop deals back to school sale 2020 01 3 720x720

Hurry! The Rolls-Royce of home theater projectors is $280 off right now

vava 4k uhd laser smart tv projector deal summer sale 2020

3 gaming laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today

Best cheap gaming laptop deals featured image

The best cheap desktop computer deals for August 2020

The best Microsoft Surface Pro deals and bundles for August 2020