Back-to-school iPad deals: All models of Apple’s tablet discounted

Apple deals are typically full of great discounts on iPads and that’s certainly the case with these back-to-school iPad deals. If you’re looking to save big while scoring yourself a great new tablet for the new semester, we’ve got everything you need to know below. Read on while we take you through these great iPad deals.

Apple 10.2 iPad — $309, was $329

Why Buy:

Inexpensive entry to iPadOS

Great 10.2-inch Retina display

Excellent performance

Up to 10 hours of battery life

One of the best tablet deals for anyone on a budget, the Apple 10.2 iPad is a great bet whether you’re looking for something for yourself or looking for one of the best tablets for kids. Keeping costs low isn’t to the detriment of quality with the Apple 10.2 iPad packing a lot in for the price. Even better, it’s a cheap entry point for iPadOS which is one of the easiest-to-use tablet operating systems around. It’s well suited for tech-savvy people as well as anyone who doesn’t know much about technology.

The Apple 10.2 iPad offers up a truly delightful-looking 10.2-inch Retina display. Offering True Tone support means that the Apple 10.2 iPad makes everything you’re doing look great. Whether you’re looking for a tablet that is great for working on the move or you need something to watch Netflix and relax with, the Apple 10.2 iPad looks great. As well as that, it has an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine to power proceedings so it can cope with gaming as well as some multitasking. 64GB of storage gives you plenty of room to install all the essentials as well as some games or large files.

Additionally, the Apple 10.2 iPad has a reasonable set of cameras for a tablet. It has an 8MP wide back camera for the occasional snap, while there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The feature means that any time you take a video call, you’ll always be the center of attention, even if you move around while talking. As well as that, there are stereo speakers to ensure that you can hear others super clearly, too. Touch ID support means there’s the ability to pay with Apple Pay, while up to 10 hours of battery life keeps you going all day long.

Apple iPad Mini — $400, was $499

Why Buy:

Compact design

Powerful performance

USB-C connection

Loud speakers

The Apple iPad Mini is quite the powerhouse despite its small design. Think of it as a larger smartphone and you’re not far off in terms of what it’s capable of. It’s ideal if you want the convenience of a tablet but you don’t want to have to deal with carrying something relatively bulky, as it will easily fit into your bag without a problem. It’s the ideal tool for you but also for your family as your kids will love how good it feels to use, and how it won’t swamp them with a hefty size.

The Apple iPad Mini has a gorgeous display. While it’s smaller than others at 8.3 inches, it’s a Liquid Retina display with True Tone support and wide color. It looks fantastic ensuring that whatever you’re doing, the colors truly pop on screen. It’s ideally suited for gaming, designing presentations, or simply watching streaming apps. When it comes to good performance, the Apple iPad Mini also has it. It has an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine so that performance is fantastic for a non-M1 chip iPad. No slouch no matter what you’re doing, the versatility of the Apple iPad Mini shines on.

As well as that, the Apple iPad Mini has a decent set of cameras for a tablet. It has a 12MP Wide back camera with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that has Center Stage support. Center Stage is great for ensuring that you’re always the focus of a conversation as it keeps you the central image even if you’re moving around a lot. Helping video calls further are remarkably loud landscape stereo speakers so everything comes through clearly. Working with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and offering up to 10 hours of battery life ensures the Apple iPad Mini is a well-rounded device in every way.

Apple iPad Air — $559, was $599

Why Buy:

Fantastic display

Powerful processor

Excellent speakers

Great battery life

One of the best tablets around, the Apple iPad Air is a true delight to use. Promising almost everything you could want, it’s the perfect iPad for the majority of users. While power users may prefer the iPad Pro range, the iPad Air is still impressively powerful. It looks great while being a useful tablet for anyone that wants to be more productive on the move or that even simply wants to play some great games from Apple Arcade.

That’s thanks to the Apple iPad Air offering the Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine. The processor is a truly powerful processor because it’s used in Apple’s MacBook range so you can be guaranteed that you’ll see great performance here. It makes a huge difference if you’re trying to work on the move with that further helped by the screen. The Apple iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating. It looks great, whether you’re working outdoors, or relaxing indoors with Netflix or a great game. Colors truly pop on screen so you’re truly going to appreciate just how great everything looks.

The Apple iPad Air is also pretty good for photography for a tablet. It has a 12MP wide back camera while it also has a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The front camera is great for taking video calls with Center Stage ensuring you look professional at all times. In conjunction with that, stereo landscape speakers mean you can always hear everyone else clearly while streaming apps sound great. Additionally, there’s Touch ID support which is useful while there’s also all-day battery life so you won’t have to worry about recharging too often.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro — $749, was $799

Why Buy:

Fantastic performance

Truly gorgeous display

Excellent camera system

Thunderbolt port

One of the best iPads you can buy right now, the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro is the nearest to laptop style performance you’ll get in a 11-inch tablet shell. It has everything you could need to work efficiently while also being able to get more tactile by using your fingers or opting to use the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) or the Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio. Tremendously versatile, the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro is a great bet for anyone who prefers the form factor of a laptop but would like to be able to type up documents sometimes too.

The Apple 11-inch iPad Pro has the Apple M1 chip powering the way — the same chip that is seen in many MacBooks. Designed with all things Apple in mind, that means that performance is excellent, whether you’re looking to play games, work hard by multitasking, or you’re simply looking to relax with Netflix or Prime Video. The Apple 11-inch iPad Pro also has a beautiful 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It has features like ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. That means that colors look fantastic while you also get silky smooth browsing and gaming thanks to a superior refresh rate than other iPads.

Elsewhere, the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro has a great camera system too. It has a TrueDepth camera system that features a 10MP Ultra Wide front camera with that all-important Center Stage support. It also has a 12MP wide back camera plus a LiDAR scanner for immersive AR. Also, for added convenience, the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro has Face ID to save you needing to enter in passwords to use Apple Pay or log in to sites. It adds to its great features with a Thunderbolt port, four speaker audio, and five studio-quality microphones giving you a truly well-rounded experience.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro — $999, was $1,099

Why Buy:

Great processor

Amazing display

The ultimate iPad

Extensive functionality

The Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad. It’s likely to be overkill for some users because that’s how powerful it is, but if you need (or want) the absolute best in your life, you won’t be disappointed with the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It’s aimed at content creators and any professionals who need to work well but in a tactile way while on the move. As you would expect, there’s support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio so if you want to either type up documents or sketch out designs, the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro has you covered.

As you would also expect from such a high-end device, the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses the Apple M1 chip for its processing power, giving you plenty of high-end performance in tablet form. It makes a huge difference when gaming as well as if you need to multitask frequently. Backing that up is a truly gorgeous display too. The Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that looks so much better than any other tablet you’ve seen. It has ProMotion support for silky smooth browsing, along with True Tone and P3 wide color so that colors truly pop on screen. No matter what you’re doing, the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro is going to make it look great.

Elsewhere, the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a great TrueDepth camera system featuring a 12MP wide camera along with a 10MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage support. You also get a LiDAR scanner for any time you want to enjoy immersive AR. A Thunderbolt port means you can hook it up to more powerful devices, while there’s also four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones to keep the audio side of the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro going nicely too. All day battery life rounds off this exceptional package.

