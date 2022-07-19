Back-to-school laptop deals 2022: Get a Chromebook for $98

If you’re thinking ahead to some of the laptop deals that will help you when you head back to school soon, we’ve spotted some fantastic back-to-school laptop deals. To help you figure out what the best option is, we’ve rounded up the highlights and taken a look at what makes them tick. Read on while we guide you through everything you need to know, ensuring there are options covering various budgets and needs.

HP Chromebook 11.6 — $98, was $225

Why Buy:

Very inexpensive

122cm drop tested

Covers all the basics

Ideal for young students

The HP Chromebook 11.6 might not be one of the best Chromebooks around but if you’re looking for an effective yet inexpensive Chromebook that covers all the bases, it has you covered. It’s well suited for a young student who has never owned their own laptop before or for someone that’s on a tight budget but still needs to be able to work in a flexible fashion. Under the hood, the HP Chromebook 11.6 offers the essentials. It has an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s basic stuff but it’s the exact essentials you need to be able to get work done while out and about. With the priority being using apps from the cloud as well as saving onto the cloud, you don’t have to worry about high-end specs.

The HP Chromebook 11.6 goes further than that though. It’s also remarkably robust. Built to withstand clumsy hands and busy days, it can survive a fall of up to 122cm with drop testing ensuring it can cope with falls higher than most desks. Additionally, it’s capable of resisting spills of drinks along with any attempts to remove keys. It also has metal-reinforced corners to further ensure that your Chromebook is safe at all times.

While the HP Chromebook 11.6 isn’t the most exciting of Chromebooks, it’s built to last. Its 11.6-inch HD screen offers anti-glare properties along with 220 nits of brightness so it can cope with a bit of variety with where you work. It also has a long battery life and fast recharging so you can get back up to speed soon enough. Fast-booting thanks to ChromeOS, you’re sure of a smooth sailing experience here, proving useful if you need to keep costs low for a while.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i — $250, was $375

Why Buy:

Reliable brand

Stylish look

Lightweight design

Great sound

One of the best student laptop deals if you want a reliable brand without spending a fortune, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a great option if you want a few extra features for your budget. Offering extras you may not see elsewhere soon leads to this one being a tempting proposition even if you’ll need to make compromises elsewhere. On the inside, you get an Intel Celeron N5100 processor along with 4GB of memory. That’s nothing particularly impressive but it pairs up well with Windows 11 Home in S Mode, ensuring you get the performance you would expect from this price.

Accompanying the core basics, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i comes with 128GB of eMMC storage. We’d have preferred to have seen SSD storage but it does mean that the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i keeps pretty slimline. In addition, you also get a 14-inch full HD screen with anti-glare properties as well as 220nits of brightness. Above it is a 720p HD webcam that covers the basics and means you can take video calls reasonably easily here. Sound will also be great here thanks to the surprise addition of two Dolby Audio speakers that boosts your listening experience substantially.

Elsewhere, you also get some of the key benefits of a laptop. For instance, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i promises what Lenovo is calling a razor-thin frame so it’s easier to carry around than most alternatives. You also get an all-day battery life which proves super useful when working, while the webcam offers smart noise canceling if you need to take a call while in a noisy environment. All these useful features soon add up so that the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is more than just your regular Celeron-based laptop. It’s sure to be an appealing package for someone on a budget who still wants a touch of class to their experience.

HP Laptop 15z — $320, was $470

Why Buy:

Stylish design

SSD storage

HP Fast Charge

Large display

With HP being one of the best laptop brands around, the HP Laptop 15z is an instantly appealing option. It covers all the basics you could possibly need in this price range while also looking far better than most. With a choice of color schemes, you can add a bit of personality here but we particularly appreciate anything other than the standard laptop black you ordinarily see. It makes it look far more expensive than it actually is. The 15.6-inch HD screen offers micro-edge bezels so you get to enjoy a more slimline experience than you would expect at this price, plus you get 220 nits of brightness too.

Hardware-wise, the HP Laptop 15z offers up an AMD Athlon Gold processor with 8GB of memory so it covers all that you could want. In addition, there’s 128GB of SSD storage so you’re sure of faster performance than if you were reliant on eMMC storage. The HP Laptop 15z uses Windows 11 Home so you get the full Windows experience too. Laptops typically rely on offering great battery life and fortunately, the HP Laptop 15z has a long-lasting battery while also using HP Fast Charge technology to ensure you can get back up to scratch with working on the move in less time than competitors.

Other useful features keep on coming too. For instance, the HP Laptop 15z has an integrated precision touchpad with multi-touch support so it’s easier to get stuff done with it. The HP Laptop 15z also bundles in an SD media card reader despite being quite slim, so if you need to plug in an SD card or similar, you can do so without a problem. Elsewhere, there’s an HP TrueVision HD camera with an integrated dual array digital microphone to help you be clearer on a call.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible — $470, was $630

Why Buy:

2-in-1 functionality

Looks great

Dual speakers with audio by B&O

Decent performance

If you’ve been checking out the best 2-in-1 laptops and wondering how to afford one, you’ll appreciate this HP Pavilion x360 Convertible deal. Its killer feature is that you can use the screen like a tablet, meaning you basically get all the benefits of a laptop and tablet in one. It even comes with a stylus to help you be more precise with what you’re doing. In all, there are four angles to choose from so you can find the right view for any situation. If you want to use the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible fully as a tablet, that’s possible, or you can switch it to a tent mode for viewing purposes too. At all times, the 14-inch HD screen looks pretty great with 250 nits of brightness and edge-to-edge glass ensuring you won’t be distracted by anything.

Besides the great screen, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible also has excellent hardware under the hood. It uses an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s exactly what you need to be able to work productively via Windows 11 Home so you’ll always feel in control. As well as that, besides the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones, you also get speakers aided by B&O, a reputable name in the audio business. Add on HP Audio Boost technology and you get a superior experience than you would ordinarily get from a laptop.

Elsewhere, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible has been designed with the environment in mind thanks to being constructed using sustainable, post-consumer recycled, and ocean-bound plastics. Also, there’s HP Fast Charge technology to ensure recharging is a breeze when you need it. A microSD media card reader rounds off the well-designed system.

Dell XPS 13 — $1,050, was $1,600

Why Buy:

Excellent quality

Gorgeous display

Great hardware

The best laptop around

One of the best laptops you can buy right now, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is the system you need if you want the ultimate productivity device. As the name suggests, it offers a touchscreen, which sounds great, right? It’s even better than you’d think as the 13.3-inch display also offers 4K resolutions of 3840 x 2160 while keeping bezels practically non-existent and looking truly gorgeous. Being able to get hands-on is hugely useful here but also simply looking at the display is great.

Backing up that gorgeous display, the Dell XPS 13 Touch also has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s the perfect combo for working well on the move. The extra power that comes from an i7 processor compared to an i3 or i5 is great for multitasking while you have plenty of space to store every file imaginable. This is a system that will run Windows 11 Home very well indeed.

Of course, Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so it does so much more than offer the key hardware you need. Its 3-sided InfinityEdge display means that the 13.3-inch screen fits into an 11-inch form factor so it’s a much slimmer laptop than one would expect. The display offers a 1500:1 contrast ratio along with 100% sRGB color and wide-viewing angles. It also has 400 nits of brightness so you can use it outdoors without a problem. Even its webcam is smaller than before while also being better thanks to using more elements than a typical webcam. Advanced noise reduction means you always look good on a call. Stunningly small yet powerful, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is a delight to use in every way.

Apple MacBook Pro — $2,250, was $2,500

Why Buy:

Great way to use macOS

Powerful performance

Stylish look

Super long battery life

One of the best MacBooks you can buy at the moment, the Apple MacBook Pro is a delight to use. Whether you’re considering macOS for the first time or you’re an experienced Apple fan, this system is an awesome option for anyone looking for plenty of power and great performance. It looks good, too, with a gorgeous 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that promises extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio. Whether you’re working hard or relaxing watching your favorite shows, the Apple MacBook Pro is going to make it look great.

The Apple MacBook Pro now uses the Apple-designed M1 chip for performance and it makes a huge difference. It has a 10-core CPU along with 16-core GPU. The processor means you get twice as fast performance as previous models while the GPU offers the same boost for graphics-intensive apps and games. A 16-core Neural Engine ensures you benefit from up to five times faster machine learning performance as well. This is a seriously fast system and it’s helped by the 16GB of memory included along with 512GB of SSD storage. Everything about the Apple MacBook Pro has been designed to co-exist well, giving you the finest performance possible when using macOS.

Impressively, that’s not to the detriment of the Apple MacBook Pro’s battery life either. You get up to 21 hours of battery life here which is remarkable for any laptop. That’s far more than just all-day usage and hugely convenient if you travel regularly. As well as that, the Apple MacBook Pro offers up a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processing so you gain sharper video calls. Also, it has a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers so it sounds great for calls or watching Netflix.

