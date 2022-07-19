Back-to-school printer deals: print your documents from $50

Printer deals tend to be worth checking out when the back-to-school sales begin. That’s certainly the case with these back-to-school printer deals we’ve rounded up below. Appreciating that it’s hard to know where to begin, we’ve picked out some of the highlights of the sales so you know exactly which printer is best for your needs.

Canon Pixma TS302 — $50, was $70

Why Buy:

Inexpensive

Prints color as well as black and white

Wireless printing capabilities

Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi

The Canon Pixma TS302 keeps things sweet and simple so if you simply need a basic printer for occasionally printing out documents or study aids, it’s got you covered. This isn’t a printer designed for high-end printing or if you need to print a lot of pages throughout the day, but it’s ideal for slotting into your dorm room. That’s in part thanks to it being so small. It will easily fit into fairly limited spaces while doing what you need it to do. It offers a USB port if you want to hook it up to your PC or Mac but it also has wireless printing capabilities so you can do everything via Wi-Fi, saving the need for all your devices to be physically nearby.

The Canon Pixma TS302 can print up to 7.7 ISO ipm in black or up to 4 ISO ipm in color with the ability to produce a photo quality 4-inch x 6-inch print in just 65 seconds. Accepting a variety of different paper types and sizes means the Canon Pixma TS302 is remarkably flexible for its size and price. It has a color resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 so you get incredible quality and detail too. You can even use the included My Image Garden software to produce filter effects or enjoy automatic layout suggestions so that your prints look far better than before.

The Canon Pixma TS302 comes with a rear paper tray that has space for 60 sheets of plain paper or up to 20 sheets of 4-inch x 6-inch paper. It also can fit up to 10 sheets of 5-inch x 7-inch photo paper. The Canon Pixma TS302 comes with one black and one tricolor print cartridge so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. It even has a smartphone copy button so you can scan and copy directly from your smartphone, saving you some time. It’s easily one of the best cheap printers around.

Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color — $70, was $100

Why Buy:

All-in-one device

Plenty of ways to print

Prints on both sides of the paper

Fast printing

The Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color offers a lot for the price. If you need to print a little more often than before, it’s a good bet for ensuring that things get done with reasonable speed. It’s also loaded with some key features that make a huge difference in ensuring that this is far more than your regular printer. For one thing, as the name suggests, it’s an all-in-one device. That means you can use it to print, copy, as well as scan documents. Besides being able to print, you can also scan documents to save as files on your computer or you can get the Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color to automatically make copies by printing them immediately out.

In terms of print speed, the Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color can achieve up to 9.9 pages per minute in black and white or 5.7 pages per minute in color. That means you don’t have to spend so much time waiting for the Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color to catch up with what you need to do next. It also has auto duplex printing so it can easily print two-sided documents, reducing your paper usage by up to 50%. If you need to regularly print out important documents for work or school, it soon adds up plus it’s far more convenient.

Other options keep on coming, too. You can easily print through a multitude of different methods. It’s simple to print directly from your iPhone, iPad, Android tablet, or other tablet. There’s functionality for AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, along with NFC, Mopria, and Canon Print. Consistently easy to use, the Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color means you can get straight on with what you need to print rather than be restricted to switching the file over to one device. It even works with Alexa so you can speak to your printer to get something printed or scanned.

Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 All-in-One — $170, was $200

Why Buy:

Fast printing

High-precision quality

Ideal for small businesses

Also scans and copies

The Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 All-in-One is quite the workhorse for a small business that needs an efficient printer. Offering the kinds of features that makes it almost worthy of being one of the best printers, everything about the Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 All-in-One has been designed with productivity and efficiency in mind. Thanks to PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, it can print up to 21 pages per minute in black and white or up to 11 pages per minute in color. Even better, such printing is highly precise thanks to accurate dot placement and instant-dry pigment inks so that each page looks highly professional.

The Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 All-in-One also has a large 250-sheet paper capacity so you won’t need to refill it so often. Everything about the Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 All-in-One is designed with high-volume reliability in mind. Its innovative heat-free technology ensures there’s reduced downtime while you also get great image quality. There’s also auto two-sided printing along with one-sided 35-page ADF streamline workflow to help your business needs.

The Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 All-in-One is easy to hook up to other devices, too. It has a 2.7-inch color touchscreen for quick navigation and control. However, there’s also the Epson Smart Panel app so you get better connectivity with your phone or tablet. With built-in wireless, Wi-Fi direct, and Ethernet connectivity, there are plenty of ways to get printing with the Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 All-in-One. It even has comprehensive security features so you won’t have to worry about any issues there, right down to a Secure Data Erase feature. Expertly designed, the Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 All-in-One is an ideal addition for any small business that wants a comprehensive printer to back them up.

HP Envy Inspire 7255e — $180, was $230

Why Buy:

Stylish design

HP Instant Ink is convenient

Great photo printing

Fast performance

The HP Envy Inspire 7255e encompasses a lot of what you would expect to see from the best all-in-one printers. Somehow, it’s even pretty stylish-looking for a printer but that’s kind of what you would expect from such a reputable name as HP. With a lot of great features, if you’re looking for a more high-end printer, this is a good option, especially if you plan on printing a lot. As the name suggests, it’s also able to copy and scan documents, too, making it a great all-rounder.

One extra neat thing about the HP Envy Inspire 7255e is it has a built-in photo tray and it’s made with printing high-quality photos in mind as well as regular documents. It’s capable of handling a variety of different sizes with true-to-phone quality an option as well as the ability to print in traditional or more modern sizes. A 125-sheet paper tray feeder complements the separate photo tray so there’s plenty of room here. When printing out documents, you can benefit from automatic two-sided printing as well as borderless printing. There’s even the option for two-sided photo printing if you want it with a custom message possible to add via the HP Smart app.

Able to print at up to 15 pages per minute in black and white at laser quality or up to 10 pages per minute in color, you can even get that increased to up to 22 pages per minute at draft quality in black and white. The first page out is super fast, proving to be as quick as 16 seconds in black and white or 18 seconds in color. It’s great to have so much flexibility from the HP Envy Inspire 7255e, enabling you to focus on speed or quality, depending on what you need most.

