Pre-order Elden Ring at Best Buy and get a free steelbook case

If you’re a fan of Dark Souls, then you’ve probably been following the development of Elden Ring with quite a lot of interest. The FromSoftware game has gotten a lot of people riled up, not just because it’s a Souls-like, but also because George R.R. Martin had a hand in helping to write the story and the lore. Elden Ring releases on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles and PC on February 25, and if you pre-order one of the console versions now from Best Buy for $60, you also get a sweet steelbook case for free.

While we don’t know how much Martin has been involved in the game, what we’ve seen from trailers and gameplay previews has shown that the game will be quite deadly, which is very Martin-esque if it’s anything to go by. There are massive open fields, large, towering buildings, and a lot of enemies that seem to be more than happy to kill you at a moment’s notice, so it’s about on par for FromSoftware as well. In fact, Elden Ring has been described as an open-world Dark Souls by those who have played it, and while that may not sound like a good thing to fans of past FromSoftware games, it’s an interesting change of pace from the tighter and more linear experience of, say, Bloodborne.

Along with the steelbook case you get if you pre-order now, you also get a bonus of a Digital Adventurer’s Guide, which you’re probably going to need considering that Elden Ring’s open world is pretty massive. However, from what we understand, there is a fast-travel system to make life a bit easier. Players will also be able to traverse the world riding a horse, an interesting addition to a Souls game, and it should be interesting to see how combat on it works.

While Elden Ring isn’t out yet, it’s certainly made some waves because of its pedigree. If you’re excited about picking it up, the pre-order deal from Best Buy for $60 with a free steelbook is pretty great. Of course, we do also have a lot of other gaming deals for you to check out, as well as PlayStation deals and Xbox Series S and X deals to boot.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations