Baseus Picogo power banks are 25% off and actually fit in your pocket

By
someone holding mobile phone with baseus charger
Baseus / Baseus

If your smartphone has ever died on you mid-text, mid-flight, or mid-GPS-guided hike, you know how crucial it is to have backup power, and how annoying it can be to carry. Luckily, Baseus is running a limited-time sale on two of the thinnest, smartest, MagSafe-compatible power banks out there. They’re not just slim; they’re pocketable. And from now until May 15, they’re up to 25% off.

Ultra-portable power: Baseus Picogo Power Bank 5000mAh — $26.99 (was $35.99)

baseus phone charger in gray
Baseus / Baseus

Roughly the size of a few stacked credit cards and lighter than your phone, the Baseus PicoGo Power Bank 5000mAh was built for daily carry. It measures just 0.3 inches thick and weighs in at 3.8 ounces, making it ideal for tossing into a pocket or bag without a second thought. Even better? It delivers up to 55% charge to an iPhone 16 in just 30 minutes, thanks to its 20W USB-C output.

It uses strong 11N magnets to snap securely to your iPhone—no cables required. And unlike most budget packs, it features Tesla-grade battery cells, a graphene cooling layer, and nine layers of safety protections. That’s fancy-speak for “your phone won’t overheat, short, or mysteriously lose battery health in six months.”

Double the juice: Baseus Picogo MagSafe Portable Charger 10000mAh — $39.99 (was $49.99)

illustration of baseus charging bank
Baseus / Baseus

If you need more juice or just want something that can pull double-duty at your desk and in your bag, the Baseus PicoGo MagSafe Portable Charger 10000mAh might be the better bet. It’s still ultra-slim at just half an inch thick, but it packs in a 15W MagSafe wireless charging pad and a blazing-fast 27W USB-C port. It’ll charge an iPhone 16 Pro Max to nearly 50% in half an hour.

The aluminum shell is scratch-resistant and doubles as a heat sink, and the 5D ergonomic design hugs your iPhone without bulk. It’s got the same high-grade battery cells as the smaller model, plus support for multiple editions of iOS devices with optimized magnetic alignment.

Why Baseus power banks are worth it

Both Baseus PicoGo power banks offer smart, strong magnetic attachment, fast charging, and real portability—not the “barely fits in your backpack” kind. If you’re constantly on the move or just like the peace of mind of a backup charge, these discounts are worth a look.

Just don’t wait too long: The and end May 15.

