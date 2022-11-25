With so many Black Friday deals floating around for headphones and earbuds, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Luckily, if you’re a fan of Beats and want to go for one of its products, there are a lot of great Beats Black Friday deals you can take advantage of. So we’ve rounded up some of the best; whether you want some basic wired Beats Flex or the higher-end Studio3, there are up to nearly $200 worth of discounts available here, so enjoy!

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds — $40, was $70

This is probably one of the cheapest Beats Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, and we like it since the Beats Flex isn’t too bad if you’re looking for budget earbuds. The audio quality is pretty good and not too airy, keeping the sounds close to your head, so to speak. Sadly, there’s no real EQ adjustment, which is disappointing, but if you like how they’re tuned, that’s not too much of an issue. Controls and microphones come in a plastic in-line housing and are pretty minimal in terms of control. As for battery life, you’ll get about 12 hours out of them, which isn’t too bad given how small they are and their budget price range.

Beats Studio Buds — $90, was $145

The Beats Studio Buds are the next step up, a great alternative to the Airpods Pro, and for an extra $50, worth an upgrade to wireless. The audio quality is much better, too, with the bass-driven branding of the beats showing full force without being too overwhelming. The earbuds are vented, which helps avoid some of the issues folks feel when wearing earbuds in general, and what’s impressive is that the Active Noise Canceling (ANC) is still pretty good. That’s surprising because venting leaves a bit of air coming through, affecting ANC negatively, and while it’s not as good as the Airpods Pro, it’s still rather excellent.

Beats Solo3 — $115, was $200

The Beats Solo3 always had a problem in that its price wasn’t commensurate with its value, but with these Beats Black Friday deals bringing the price down to just $115, it becomes much more desirable. In terms of audio, the Solo3 seems to favor vocals, with the mid-range boosted and the highs and lows not as well represented. That doesn’t mean they aren’t there, but the Solo3 isn’t as bass-heavy as some other headphones in the beats lineup. The other main issue is the tight fit, which doesn’t work well if you have a larger head and might cause you some fatigue in the long run. Still, you get a lot of functionality with Apple products and roughly 40 hours of listening time. These might be one of the better Beats headphone deals, but if you can swing it, we’d go for the $150 Powerbeats Pro or Studio3 below.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds — $150, was $250

If you want the highest-end wireless Beats you can get at a reasonable price, then these Powerbeats Pro is the way to go. We don’t often see a lot of over-the-ear earbuds, but they’re surprisingly great at being secure in your ear and are excellent if you want to go for a run or work out. It also features the same H1 chips that the Apple AirPods Max do, which means they have some excellent audio quality, and a lot less harmonic distortion than something like the Powerbeats3. In fact, if you compare the sound quality between the AirPods vs. Beats Powerbeats Pro, the Powerbeats pro beats the AirPods quite handily. As for the battery, the earbuds will net you about eight hours, while the case will up that to a total of roughly 24 hours, which is pretty impressive.

Beats Studio3 — $150, was $350

With one of the most considerable Beats Black Friday deals discount, the Studio3 might ironically upset some Beats lovers while impressing those who have never used them. While beats are known for its bass-leading audio design, the Studio3 lacks it. That’s not to say that the audio fidelity isn’t great; it is, especially with clear and excellent highs and mids. It’s just not as bass-heavy as you’d expect and might disappoint a few bassheads who won’t like the flat or more natural EQ. As such, it’s likely to appeal more to newcomers, and with the more comfortable fit, great ANC, and 22 hours of battery life with the ANC on, we can’t blame them, especially at the $150 price point, making this one of the better Black Friday headphone deals.

Beats Fit Pro — $160, was $200

If you wear glasses, you probably noticed the one major flaw with the Powerbeats Pro and that the over-ear design makes it very hard to wear. Luckily, the Beats Fit Pro has a similar snug design with that little wing made of comfortable and soft silicone. They also have a much nicer tone to them that represents all the ranges quite well, and while they aren’t bass-heavy, which would be hard for such a small device, it’s still relatively well represented there. Of course, you also get spatial audio, which, while not that useful except in certain cases, it’s still a nice little addition.

Editors' Recommendations