This Powerbeats Pro deal is so good it might be a mistake

With summer just around the corner, and an increasingly vaccinated population giving us more options — indoors and outside — than we’ve all had in some time, what you’ll really need is a good pair of wireless earphones. The ones you’ll find in these Powerbeats Pro deals can transform how you work, work out, or enjoy your favorite TV shows, films and games — both at home and on the go. Right now, at Beats By Dre, you can score Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for only $200 (We had to check to make sure it wasn’t a mistake). That’s $50 off their regular price of $250. Get the very best earphones, for way less!

The Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are for the wireless earphone user who wants reliability above all else — something that won’t quit on them. Our reviewers were struck by how long the battery in the Powerbeats Pro lasted; best in its class! The sound stands up to testing, too. And we’re obsessed with the design; they look subtle and sleek, and above all, they stay in your ear — no matter what you’re doing.

For fitness fanatics, especially runners, boxers, Crossfitters and HIT adherents, the notion that an earphone will actually stay put will be welcome news, as will the fact that they are sweat resistant. Whether you’re rushing to catch a plane, or jumping rope, Powerbeats Pro’s over-ear hooks keep them in place. Their secure placement makes them not only ideal for working out, but ideal for conversations, listening to music, or getting caught up in your favorite content. Staying in place is the first step in delivering great sound, and Powerbeats Pro refuse to falter, working with your movement.

How good is that sound? As with all things Beats, the bass rules supreme, but the overall sound is impressive and approaches that of the Apple AirPods. The Powerbeats Pro feature the Apple H1 headphone chip, as well as Class 1 Bluetooth which means you don’t need to be right next to the audio source to hear crystal clear sound. The Apple chip also allows for efficient pairing and will bring up Siri instantly on an iPhone or any iOS device. A speech-detecting accelerometer and multiple microphones that target voices and filter out external noise ensure the crispness and clarity of voices coming through. Clear as day.

As for the battery, how does nine hours sound? That’s the battery life of these earphones after a single charge, but with the charging case you’re equipped to load up on another two charges. That means you can leave your home equipped with over 24 hours of battery life. Running late and running low on battery? No problem. Five minutes in the charger gives you 90 minutes of music playback. We don’t see battery life like that anywhere else; it’s amazing!

There are so many wireless earphones you can choose from, but why not go for the very best, especially if you’re active? Right now, at Beats By Dre, you can score $50 off the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones. They’re down to $200, from their regular price of $250, an amazing discount on some of the best conduits of sound money can buy. Don’t miss out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations