These Beats by Dre headphones are at Black Friday prices on Best Buy and Amazon

Black Friday has always been a great time to buy wireless headphones for less. But this year, deals on premium Beats by Dr. Dre cans came earlier than usual. Best Buy and Amazon even dropped the Studio3 noise-canceling headphones to its best price ever. This incredible Beats sale also includes the Solo3. Grab these discounted wireless headphones now before the holiday shopping craze begins.

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones — $150 Off

Tune out the world with the noise-canceling Studio3 wireless headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre. These over-ear cans actively block external noise using the Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (ANC) technology. And with the brand’s signature bass sound, listening to your favorite pop, hip-hop, and rock tunes becomes a one-of-a-kind experience.

If you are an iPhone user, the Beats Studio 3 will be one of the best wireless headphones you can pick up. They run on Apple’s W1 chip which is also in the AirPods. This technology enables various features, including convenient proximity-based pairing and the ability to activate Siri. But the main advantage of the W1 chip is the fast charging capabilities. Plugging in these headphones for 10 minutes can give you up to three hours of use.

Now is the best time to grab the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 noise-canceling wireless headphones. Best Buy and Amazon are offering these fashionable cans at a Black Friday price weeks ahead of the shopping holiday. Order now to score a pair of premium Beats headphones at their most affordable price yet.

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless Headphones — $135 Off

Another Beats by Dr. Dre set of wireless headphones you can get on sale before Black Friday is the Solo3. These over-ear cans feature the same Apple W1 chip as the more expensive Studio3, just without the noise-cancellation capability. This allows the Solo3 to deliver the same wireless freedom provided by Beats’ premium headphones but at a more budget-friendly price.

The Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 makes up for its lack of noise-cancellation capability with outstanding battery life. These wireless headphones can deliver up to 40 hours of continuous use on one charge — still thanks to Apple’s W1 chip. You also get the signature bass-focused Beats sound, which can still be enough to drown out noise from your surroundings.

Get the usually $300 Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 wireless headphones for a discounted price of $165 on Amazon or Best Buy when you order today. With these Beats deals, you get a more affordable alternative to the Studio3 deals featured above. Act fast so you can get a pair of these popular wireless headphones for less.

