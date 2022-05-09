The Apple-owned Beats brand continues to roll out high-quality wireless headphones that are packed with features, but all that comes with premium prices. Fortunately, retailers are offering headphone deals featuring Beats’ products, which makes them more affordable for music lovers and audio enthusiasts.

Amazon is currently offering Beats headphones for as low as $131 and discounts of up to $150 for a range of Beats wireless headphones and earbuds, namely the Beats Solo3, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Studio3. It’s unclear how long these deals will last, so before they’re gone, take a look and make your purchase for the Beats headphones that best fit your needs and lifestyle.

Beats Solo3 — $131, was $200

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which enables additional functionality when it’s used with iOS devices such as “Hey Siri” support and simultaneous listening for multiple headphones. However, they’re also compatible with Android devices, so everyone can enjoy the headphones’ battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge. If their battery gets depleted, Fast Fuel technology replenishes three hours of playback after just five minutes of being plugged in, so they’ll never be out of action for long. The Beats Solo3 are comfortable to wear with an adjustable fit and cushioned ear cups, and they’re easy to use as you can control music playback, accept calls, and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls.

Beats Powerbeats Pro — $180, was $250

You can’t blame shoppers for taking advantage of Powerbeats Pro deals as soon as they’re available, as the H1-powered wireless earbuds are perfect for people with an active lifestyle. They stay in place no matter what kind of training or exercise you do with their adjustable, secure-fit earhooks, and they’re resistant to sweat and water so they won’t get damaged during tough workouts. The wireless earbuds can run for up to nine hours on a single charge, and more than 24 hours with their charging case. The Beats Powerbeats Pro also support spatial audio, and they come with full volume and track controls on each earbud so you don’t have to take out your smartphone when you want to make adjustments.

Beats Studio3 — $200, was $350

The best wireless headphones combine performance and comfort, just like the Beats Studio3. The W1-powered headphones offer pure adaptive noise cancellation, which actively blocks external sound, and real-time audio calibration that improves the quality of whatever you’re listening to. Their fit on your head is secure but comfortable and lightweight, with just the right balance of headband padding, clamping force, and ear cushions. The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones offer 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, and once that’s depleted, Fast Fuel technology enables three hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. They also support spatial audio, and come with on-device controls through the Beats logo.

