Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on Beats headphones today

Amazon, one of the biggest names in retail, is having a flash sale today on Beats, one of the biggest names in headphones. We all have a need for a great set of headphones, and some big Beats headphone deals are in play as part of this flash sale. So whether you are a regular music listener wanting to listen to your music library everywhere or a tired professional wanting a quiet weekend with some movies, this Beats headphones flash sale at Amazon has something for you.

Beats Solo3 Wireless — $136, was $200

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are the Beats headphones for everyone, as they feature high-quality sound and classic Beats style. They are compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as anything that can connect via Bluetooth, including home theater setups and computers. They pair easily with most devices and charge easily via a micro-USB connection. Battery life is perhaps the most enticing feature of the Beats Solo3 headphones, particularly for users who spend a lot of time away from a power outlet, as they last up 40 hours on a single charge, and fast-fueling technology gives them three hours of playback with only five minutes of charge time. The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are sleek, comfortable, and produce great-sounding audio. They bring a tremendous value with this discount during Amazon’s flash sale.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless — $200, was $250

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are a wireless in-ear headphone option that produce amazing sound quality and have ergonomics made for active users. They have adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability, making them a perfect musical accompaniment for workouts at the gym, runs through the neighborhood, and hikes in the mountains. They’re even reinforced for sweat and water resistance during workouts, and connect easily with fitness-tracking devices such as smartwatches and smartphones. The Powerbeats Pro can last up to nine hours on a single charge, and come with a charging case that can provide an additional 15 hours of listening time. Should you run your Powerbeats Pro dry while out on the trail, you can simply pop them in a charging case and get yourself an hour and a half of listening time in only five minutes. The Powerbeats Pro are sleek, efficient, and versatile, and they’re a really great deal as part of this flash sale at Amazon.

Beats Studio3 Wireless — $228, was $350

The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones bring noise-canceling technology to the Beats lineup and are the perfect option for content creators, studio professionals, and anyone looking to do some work or take in some content without any distractions from the outside world. They feature the same high-quality audio the Beats headphone lineup is known for, a sleek and minimal design, and compatibility with iOS and Android devices, as well as most other Bluetooth devices. Battery life is top-notch at up to 22 hours on a single charge, and soft over-ear cushions feature advanced venting and ergonomic pivoting for a custom and comfortable fit. Multifunction controls are built into the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones, allowing you to take calls, skip songs, control volume, and even activate Siri with a quick touch. The Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones are beautiful, immersive, and powerful, and as part of this flash sale at Amazon, they’re affordable too.

