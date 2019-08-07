The Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker gets a big $70 discount

Share

School is about to start, but there’s still time to head out and enjoy the summer sun. One of the best ways to enjoy a picnic, hike, or a day at the beach is to listen to some music. If you’re looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds great and is waterproof enough to withstand the occasional splash, look no further. The Beats Pill+ has you covered with a really nice discount from Amazon. Though the Studio3 noise-canceling headphones are also on sale right now.

This portable Bluetooth speaker by Dr. Dre is a solid performer that offers top-notch sound quality and exceptionally loud volume. You can get one in either black or white for a whopping $66 less on Amazon. Start partying with this audio beast for $110 instead of the usual $180.

The Pill+ strikes a good balance between portability and sound quality. Weighing in at 27 ounces, or about 1.7 pounds, it leans on the heavy side but is still pretty lightweight. Since it’s a Beats product (the company is now owned by Apple), you can count on it being good-looking. The design is understated and, as its name implies, it looks like a giant pill. The exterior features rubberized plastic for easy grip, with a flat bottom that keeps it from rolling around.

The control buttons are found on the top, and there’s a rubber flap found on the backside that houses the iPhone-style Lighting charging port, the 3.5mm aux input, and the full-size USB port. The speaker is rugged and can withstand splashes of water and particle intrusion.

The Pill+ is outfitted with two mid/bass drivers and a couple of tweeters at each end that maximize stereo separation. This array of drivers delivers sounds with deep, rich bass and sharp treble. It can also be played at a high volume without sacrificing audio quality and clarity. Unfortunately, it is not equipped with a radiator, so music played at low volume loses the bass.

The Pill+ has the ability to play music simultaneously with two other Pill+ speakers, and the DJ the Playlist feature lets two people control the playlist from two Bluetooth devices.

The battery lasts an excellent 12 hours when music is played at a moderate volume. Charging the Pill+ takes less than three hours, and the USB port allows you to conveniently charge your phone and other devices.

It has an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with plenty of users saying the Pill+ sounds great, looks good, and lasts long. For more options, head over to this page for the best Bluetooth speakers for 2019.

