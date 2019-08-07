Deals

The Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker gets a big $70 discount

Timothy Taylor
By
Beats pill

School is about to start, but there’s still time to head out and enjoy the summer sun. One of the best ways to enjoy a picnic, hike, or a day at the beach is to listen to some music. If you’re looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds great and is waterproof enough to withstand the occasional splash, look no further. The Beats Pill+ has you covered with a really nice discount from Amazon. Though the Studio3 noise-canceling headphones are also on sale right now.

This portable Bluetooth speaker by Dr. Dre is a solid performer that offers top-notch sound quality and exceptionally loud volume. You can get one in either black or white for a whopping $66 less on Amazon. Start partying with this audio beast for $110 instead of the usual $180.

The Pill+ strikes a good balance between portability and sound quality. Weighing in at 27 ounces, or about 1.7 pounds, it leans on the heavy side but is still pretty lightweight. Since it’s a Beats product (the company is now owned by Apple), you can count on it being good-looking. The design is understated and, as its name implies, it looks like a giant pill. The exterior features rubberized plastic for easy grip, with a flat bottom that keeps it from rolling around.

The control buttons are found on the top, and there’s a rubber flap found on the backside that houses the iPhone-style Lighting charging port, the 3.5mm aux input, and the full-size USB port. The speaker is rugged and can withstand splashes of water and particle intrusion.

The Pill+ is outfitted with two mid/bass drivers and a couple of tweeters at each end that maximize stereo separation. This array of drivers delivers sounds with deep, rich bass and sharp treble. It can also be played at a high volume without sacrificing audio quality and clarity. Unfortunately, it is not equipped with a radiator, so music played at low volume loses the bass.

The Pill+ has the ability to play music simultaneously with two other Pill+ speakers, and the DJ the Playlist feature lets two people control the playlist from two Bluetooth devices.

The battery lasts an excellent 12 hours when music is played at a moderate volume. Charging the Pill+ takes less than three hours, and the USB port allows you to conveniently charge your phone and other devices.

It has an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with plenty of users saying the Pill+ sounds great, looks good, and lasts long. For more options, head over to this page for the best Bluetooth speakers for 2019.

Looking for more deals on other awesome products? Feel free to check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

