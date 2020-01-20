Amazon drops an awesome $62 off the Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth speakers provide the convenience that comes with being able to take your party anywhere you want. They come in all shapes, sizes, and prices, and some are rugged enough to withstand the occasional drops and splashes of water. For something that’s relatively affordable, reliably durable, and most importantly, sounds incredible, the Beats Pill+ is an excellent option. You can save a whopping $62 when you purchase it on Amazon today. Get this magnificent audio beast for $117 instead of $180.

The Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker strikes a good balance between portability and sound quality. Weighing in at 27 ounces, or about 1.7 pounds, it leans on the heavy side but is still pretty lightweight. Since this is a Beats product (the company has been owned by Apple since 2014), you can count on it being good-looking. The design is understated and, as its name implies, it looks like a giant pill. The exterior features rubberized plastic for easy grip, with a flat bottom that keeps it from rolling around. Control buttons are found on top, and there’s a rubber flap on the backside that houses the iPhone-style Lighting charging port, the 3.5mm aux input, and the full-size USB port. Furthermore, this speaker is rugged and can survive splashes of water and particle intrusion.

The Pill+ is outfitted with two mid/bass drivers and a couple of tweeters at each end that maximize stereo separation. This array of drivers delivers sound with deep, rich bass and sharp treble. It can also be played at an incredibly high volume without sacrificing audio quality and clarity. Unfortunately, it is not equipped with a radiator, so music played at low volume tends to lose the bass.

The Pill+ has the ability to play music simultaneously with two other Pill+ speakers, and the DJ the Playlist feature lets two people control the playlist from two Bluetooth devices.

The battery lasts an excellent 12 hours when music is played at a moderate volume. Charging the Pill+ takes less than three hours, and the USB port allows you to conveniently charge your phone and other devices.

Earning an impressive 4.7-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, plenty of users agree that the Beats Pill+ sounds great, looks good, and lasts long.

