It’s a daunting task to go through all the headphone deals that are available online to find the offer that’s perfect for you. However, if you want wireless earphones with a stylish design, a secure and comfortable fit, and powerful sound, you should probably be looking at Powerbeats Pro deals. The products under the Apple-owned Beats brand usually don’t come cheap, but Amazon is currently offering the latest version of the Powerbeats at their lowest price in years, bringing them down to just $80, from their original price of $150, after a $70 discount.

The first thing you’ll notice with the Powerbeats 4 is the iconic Beats design and logo, with the adjustable earhook design that’s similar to the more expensive Powerbeats Pro. The secure fit, in addition to their IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, makes the wireless earphones ideal for working out, though they’re also great for daily use as you’re sure that they’ll stay in place.

Inside the Powerbeats 4 is Apple’s H1 wireless chip, which also powers Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro. The chip enables exceptional wireless range, so your smartphone doesn’t need to always be beside you when you’re listening to music. For iPhone owners, the wireless earphones also offer hands-free access to Apple’s digital assistant by saying, “Hey, Siri.”

Beats promises up to 15 hours of listening time on the Powerbeats 4, and if the battery runs out, you can get more than an hour of usage with just 5 minutes of charging through their Fast Fuel technology. This gives you more time to enjoy the Beats signature sound, as you listen to your preferred playlist while you work out or perform your daily tasks.

If you want to buy new wireless earphones, you simply can’t go wrong with Beats’ Powerbeats 4. Their unique design and helpful features means they usually come at a premium price, but Amazon’s got your back if you want to enjoy savings. The Powerbeats 4 is currently $70 off on Amazon, for a discounted price of $80, from its original price of $150. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite music on these wireless headphones, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

