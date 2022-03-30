This deal is your best chance at cheap Powerbeats Pros

Wireless headphone deals are always in high demand, and Powerbeats Pro deals are near the top of that list. The Apple-owned audio brand has a lineup of devices with excellent compatibility with the Apple ecosystem of devices, excellent sound quality, and features geared toward people with an active lifestyle. And today, Amazon has slashed the price of the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds down to just $180. That’s a hefty $70 discount on the regular price of $250 and an absolute steal considering the quality of these buds. Keep reading to discover what makes these earbuds so unique.

In our review of the Beats Powerbeats Pro, we called them “stellar workout buds” because of their category-leading fitness-focused features. The Powerbeats Pro are instantly recognizable because of their distinct, hook-based design that provides an excellent, secure fit without compromising on aesthetics. On top of that, they have excellent water and sweat resistance, so you won’t have to worry about any damage from heavy workouts, long stretches of cardio, or outdoor exercises on rainy days. The Apple H1 headphone chip inside provides seamless pairing and control with iOS devices. All you need to do is open the case up, and you’re ready to go on your morning run.

These earbuds also have phenomenal battery life. The Powerbeats Pro are rated for up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge — one of the best battery capacities that we’ve tested. You also get more than 24 hours with the charging case, ensuring that you can keep using these headphones throughout the day. The sound quality is also exceptional, providing a bass-forward audio profile that will bring your workout playlist to life. You also get intuitive audio controls on both earbuds, including volume adjustment, play-pause, and bringing up Siri.

If this sounds like the ideal pair of truly wireless earbuds for you, then this is your best chance of getting them at a steep discount. Right now, you can buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro on Amazon for just $180, which is a $70 discount on the standard price of $250. You won’t find a better price than this anywhere else. Hit the Buy Now button before this offer expires!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations