Today's Best Powerbeats Pro Prime Day Deal

If you’re looking to purchase new wireless earbuds but you’re not a fan of Apple’s AirPods for any reason, then you might want to take advantage of this Powerbeats Pro Prime Day deal. Amazon has reduced the price of the Beats Powerbeats Pro with a for its annual shopping event, making them more affordable at $200 compared to their original price of $250.

This Powerbeats Pro Prime Day deal will likely prove to be a popular one, as discounts for products made by Apple-owned Beats always attract a lot of attention from shoppers. You better hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer on the Beats Powerbeats Pro, included in Amazon’s Prime Day deals, because it could end at any minute.

Why you should buy the Powerbeats Pro

If you’ve been waiting for this year’s Prime Day headphone deals, but you’ve decided that you don’t want to buy from Prime Day AirPods deals, then you should heavily consider going with the Beats Powerbeats Pro. True wireless earbuds are popular choices for exercising and commuting, according to this headphone buying guide, and that holds true with the Powerbeats Pro. They come with adjustable secure-fit ear hooks that are both comfortable and provide stability, so that they won’t fall out from any activity, and their reinforced design protects against damage from sweat and water in case of intense workouts or sudden rain.

The Powerbeats Pro and Powerbeats3 are often compared with one another, but the Powerbeats Pro hold a long list of advantages. They’re less burdensome to wear because they’re true wireless earbuds, as the Powerbeats3 come with a wired connection in between them, and they’re easier to control with the multifunction key and volume rocker on each earbud. The Powerbeats Pro also offer longer battery life with the help of their charging case, with nine hours of usage per charge and more than 24 hours with the juice from the charging case, supported by a Fast Charging feature that replenishes 4.5 hours of playback after just 15 minutes of charging. The better sound quality of the Powerbeats Pro is the final, and for some people, the most important difference between the two earbuds.

The best wireless earbuds work with all your mobile devices, and that’s also the case with this Powerbeats Pro Prime Day deal, as the wireless earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Using an Apple device with them unlocks more benefits though, including easier pairing as you only have to open their case near an unlocked iPhone, instead of having to download the Beats app when pairing with an Android smartphone. With Apple’s H1 chip inside them, you can also just simply say, “Hey Siri” to call Apple’s digital assistant.

Editors' Recommendations