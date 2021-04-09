There’s no shortage of AirPods deals online, but if you want an alternative to Apple’s wireless earbuds, you might want to check out Powerbeats Pro deals. Beats is owned by Apple so its devices are extremely compatible with iPhones and iPads, but with a different take on design. They also don’t come cheap like Apple’s AirPods, but you can enjoy savings through offers such as this one from Staples that slashes $50 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro, bringing the wireless earbuds’ price down to $199 from their original price of $249.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro features a design that’s suited to working out, with wraparound earhooks which keep them in place amid all your movements during exercise, and IPX4 water resistance, which protects them not just from sweat but also from the rain if you’re training outdoors. Meanwhile, inside the wireless earbuds is the same H1 processor that can be found inside Apple’s AirPods 2, so you can pair it with your iPhone just by opening the charging case, and you can also activate Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.”

Beats promises up to 9 hours of listening time for the wireless earbuds, which extends to more than 24 hours if you include the power from their charging case. If you ever find them depleted, the Beats Powerbeats Pro’s Fast Fuel feature gives you 1.5 hours of usage with just 5 minutes of charging.

When comparing the Beats Powerbeats Pro and AirPods, the Beats Powerbeats Pro’s advantages include a more secure and comfortable fit, additional controls such as multi-function buttons and a volume rocker, and better sound quality. Between these two Apple earbuds, the Beats Powerbeats Pro also offers longer battery life, so you will have to charge them less often.

If you’re looking to buy wireless earbuds but you’re not sold on Apple’s AirPods, you should check out the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Staples is currently selling them with a $50 discount, lowering their price to $199 from their original price of $249. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite music with the Beats Powerbeats Pro, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

