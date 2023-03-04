If you need a new pair of headphones for your workout sessions, and baby blue compliments your complexion, consider this amazing Powerbeats Pro deal at Woot right now. The headphone are usually $200, but this weekend they’re down to only $150, a nice $50 discount. This price cut is only available on the baby blue model, but they’re still a nice pair of headphones at a quality price. And who are we to judge? Maybe blue is your favorite color.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are designed to stay in your ears even during the most strenuous exercises and physical activities. The adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks will not only keep them in place, but they’ll also provide comfort even if you wear them for 9 hours — the maximum battery life of the wireless earbuds. If you include their charging case, the Beats Powerbeats Pro have enough juice to last more than 24 hours, in case you’re too busy with your training. In case your outdoor and there’s sudden rainfall, or if you perspire a lot, you don’t have to worry about the wireless earbuds getting damaged because they have an IPX4 rating on water resistance.

Inside the Beats Powerbeats Pro is Apple’s H1 headphone chip, which enables quick and easy pairing with iPhones just by opening the case and holding it near. The H1 chip also allows iPhone owners to call Apple’s digital assistant Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.” However, they’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices, also with near-instant pairing with an Android-powered smartphone or tablet. For your convenience, each earbud offers volume and playback controls, whatever you’re watching or listening to automatically plays or pauses when you put in or take out the Beats Powerbeats Pro from your ears.

Not all headphone deals are appropriate workout companions like the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds. They’re even more tempting for fitness enthusiasts because they’re available for just $150 from Woot, following a $50 discount on their sticker price of $200. The reduced price only applies to the Beats Powerbeats Pro in glacier blue though, and if that’s fine for you, you’ll want to buy the wireless earbuds immediately because the offer will expire very soon.

