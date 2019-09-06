Beats by Dre are amazingly popular especially for audiophiles who followed the rap icon Dr. Dre, who founded the company in 2006. It was then acquired by Apple in 2014 and remained to produce some of the best headphones in the industry today. Although these wireless headphones often come with a hefty price tag, so some may think twice about getting one. But today is your lucky day, as Amazon drops the price of Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones from $300 down to only $160, saving you $140.

The Beats Solo 3 is available in multiple designs and colors, so you’ll sure to find the perfect headphone variant that will match your style. It sports a sleek and cozy body with comfort-cushioned, foldable ear cups that are excellent for music streaming on the go. You can also adjust the headphones on your desired level of fit and have an all-day listening pleasure.

Powered by Apple’s W1 chip, this technology enables you to experience up to 40 hours of listening with one full charge. You’ll never worry when you’re running low on juice as it has a Fast Fuel charging ability that can get an additional three hours of playtime within just five minutes of charging time. This makes it ideal for long commutes or extended travel hours.

The W1 technology also allows users to activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear toggles. This feature is great for taking calls, and you can even use these keys to control your music playback. The Solo3 supports both Android and iOS devices and connects wirelessly with your smartphones using the Class 1 Bluetooth technology.

This Beats headphone may struggle a bit on mids and highs, but it performs decently on the sound quality. It has an award-winning premium playback sound with fine-tuned acoustics to optimize balance and clarity of the music. It also has punchy and resonant bass that makes the Solo3 an exceptional option for hip-hop aficionados.

Normally priced at $300, you can get the Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones now for only $160, as Amazon gives a remarkable $140 discount. Take advantage of this awesome deal and make sure to snatch one today.

