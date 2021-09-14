If you’re thinking about upgrading your existing headphones, then you need to check out the Beats headphone deals going on now at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones on sale for just $132, marked down from their regular price of $200 for a savings of $68. Or snag a pair of the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for just $200, marked down $50 from their regular price of $250. Whether you’re looking for noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones for streaming, recording, or listening, or for discreet and portable in-ear earbuds for your daily commute or for working out at the gym, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for in these Beats headphones.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones — $132, was $200

Looking for a highly rated pair of over-the-ear headphones? Look no further than the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, on sale now at Amazon for just $132. Marked down from their original price of $200, you’ll save $68 when you snag this deal today. These high performance headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity and up to 40 hours on continuous battery life, so you can keep listening all day long and well into the night. Plus, with Fast Fuel technology, you can get a full 3 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging time! These headphones integrate easily with your Apple products, so you can use Siri, take calls, and more with the multi-functional on-ear control options. Perfect for streaming or recording, you’ll enjoy the crystal clear immersive sound in everything you do.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds — $200, was $250

Looking for more discreet and lightweight in-ear headphones? Check out the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, on sale now at Amazon for just $200. Marked down from their regular price of $250, you’ll save $50 on these high-performance ear buds today. Get up to 9 hours of continuous listening time with these wireless in-ear headphones, and then charge them on-the-go in the included charging carry case for an additional 24 hours of playback. Pair these headphones with your Apple devices to use Siri, take calls, and more with just a touch or the sound of your voice. Bluetooth connectivity provides even better sound and call quality, so you can get more done without taking out your headphones. Don’t wait too long to take advantage of the Powerbeats deals going on at Amazon — at prices like this, they won’t last long!

