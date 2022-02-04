Powerbeats and Beats Solo3 headphones are super cheap today

For those who are looking for headphone deals, there’s no shortage of options among the various retailers, and some of you may not have decided yet on what brand to pursue. If you’re after stylish and feature-packed headphones and earbuds, it’s highly recommended that you go for Beats headphones deals, and for Powerbeats Pro deals if you’re leaning toward getting wireless earbuds. The products of Apple-owned Beats play well with iOS devices, but they also work with Android smartphones and tablets.

You don’t have to pay full price for Beats headphones and earbuds, as Amazon is offering discounts for one of the brand’s products. The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are available for just $135, after a $65 discount to their original price of $200, while the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are available for just $180, after a $70 discount to their original price of $250.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones — $135, was $200

The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which makes them very easy to pair with iOS devices, and they support Spatial Audio, which provides a more immersive experience while you’re listening to music, watching shows, or playing games. You can adjust the on-ear, cushioned earcups for a more comfortable fit that will let you wear the headphones all day, and they can last that long because Beats promises up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. If their battery gets depleted, just 5 minutes of charging will get you 3 hours of playback. The Beats Solo3 wireless headphones also come with on-device controls on the left earcup for volume adjustments and playback functions.

For wireless headphones that won’t let you down, you should go for the Beats Solo3. They’re an even better investment because of Amazon’s $65 discount, which brings their price down to just $135 from their original price of $200. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite playlists with the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you have an active lifestyle, the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are highly recommended. Their adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks keep them on your ears even during intense workouts, but without sacrificing comfort. The wireless earbuds are water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, so they won’t be damaged during sweaty workouts or sudden rain while you’re out for a run. They’re powered by Apple’s H1 chip, the evolution of the W1 chip, and the same one used by the Apple AirPods 3. The Beats Powerbeats Pro also offers a long battery life of up to 9 hours on a single charge, and a total of more than 24 hours when including the juice from the charging case.

If you need high-performance wireless earbuds that will be able to keep up with the most demanding activities, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Amazon is selling them at $70 off, lowering their price to just $180 from their original price of $250. The deal may disappear at any moment, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Powerbeats Pro, don’t waste any more time. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

Amazon’s offers for the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones and Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are tempting, but there are more discounts out there for the brand’s products if you want to look for alternatives. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best Beats headphone deals that you can take advantage of right now.

