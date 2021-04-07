If style is as important to you as performance when you’re looking at headphone deals, you might want to target Beats headphones. The Apple-owned brand has made its mark with its eye-catching designs, and while its products might not be cheap, you can enjoy significant savings if you take the time to hunt for Beats headphone deals. One such offer involves the Beats Solo3, which are currently available for their lowest price ever of $135 on Amazon, after a $65 discount to their original price of $200.

The Beats Solo3 might be stylish, but the wireless headphones don’t sacrifice durability and comfort. The build quality is excellent with hinges made of polished chrome and earcups that are well-padded. You can adjust the earcups so that you won’t even feel that you’re wearing them, while you’ll be able to listen to your favorite music all day without interruption due to a battery life that lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge. If you ever experience low battery, the Fast Fuel technology gives 3 hours of use after just 5 minutes of charging.

The Beats Solo3 is powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which makes these wireless headphones extremely compatible with iPhones. You simply need to press the Beats Solo3’s power button for a second and hold them near your iPhone to pair them. The easy pairing also works with Android smartphones, though there’s an extra step of downloading the Beats app.

Last but not least, the Beats Solo3 delivers premium audio with fine-tuned acoustics, for an enjoyable experience to the average listener. Whether you’re blasting music, watching movies, or playing video games, the wireless headphones maximize the audio that’s going through them.

The sleek and streamlined design of the Beats Solo3, with the added bonus of strong compatibility with Apple products, makes them a solid choice if you’re in the market for wireless headphones. They’re an even more enticing option with Amazon selling them at $65 off their original price of $200, for their lowest price ever of $135. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, but given the popularity of Beats headphones, you should click that Buy Now button immediately if you want to take advantage of this offer for the Beats Solo3.

