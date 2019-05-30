Digital Trends
Pick up a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 50% off

Lucas Coll
Beats Solo3 wireless deal

Beats have been a staple in the world of high-end headphones for more than a decade now, rivaling the name recognition of brands like Bose and Sennheiser. This was a big part of why Apple purchased the Beats brand for $3 billion in 2014 (the company’s largest acquisition), and the line has continued to enjoy great success and popularity. Despite their premium price tags, these bass-heavy cans are hot for a reason, and if you’re in for a pair, then now’s your chance: ITechDeals has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale for 50% off for a limited time only.

The Beats lineup features a number of designs which range from simple earbuds to full-size over-ear headphones. The Beats Solo3 falls somewhere in between these: Featuring an on-ear format, the Solo3 hits a sweet spot between size and sound quality that makes them a good choice for carrying in your bag when you’re on the go while still delivering fuller sound than earbuds are capable of. The fact that they can fold up when not in use is a nice design touch, too.

Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to enjoy your entertainment without getting tangled up in cables. The internal Apple W1 chip delivers a generous battery life of up to 40 hours as well – more than enough for a full day of listening – while Fast Fuel charging technology can give you another three hours’ worth of juice with just a quick five-minute top-up.

The Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones normally run for $300, and deals on these (much like other Apple products) tend to come intermittently and not last very long. iTechDeals has brand new pairs on sale right now for a whopping discount of $150, though, saving you 50% and making now the perfect time to score a pair. This is also even better than the $170-$180 sale prices we saw earlier in April and during Black Friday last year. These iTechDeals offers don’t usually stick around, though, so don’t wait too long.

