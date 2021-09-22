  1. Deals
Amazon having a SECRET SALE on Beats, Sony headphones today

By

When you’re looking at headphone deals, two of the most popular names that will pop up are Apple’s Beats and Sony, as these brands are known for high-quality wireless headphones that are packed with features. Beats headphone deals and Sony headphones deals always attract a lot of attention as shoppers want to get their hands on these audio accessories with a discount.

If you’re also hunting for discounts on wireless headphones, then you’re in luck because there’s a sale at Amazon today involving Beats headphones and Sony headphones. You’ll have to be quick though, because there’s no telling how long the offers will last, given the popularity of these devices.

Sony WH-CH710N Noise-canceling Headphones — $98, was $180

The Sony WH-CH710N headphones.

The Sony WH-CH710N headphones use dual noise sensor technology to analyze your environment and block out unwanted sounds so you can focus on what you’re listening to, while Ambient Sound mode lets in important sounds from around you. They’re very comfortable to wear as the metal sliders may be adjusted for the perfect fit, and they can last up to 35 hours on a single charge. Amazon is selling the Sony WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones for just $98, after an $82 discount to their original price of $180.

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones — $135, was $200

The white version of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones.
Jaron Schneider / Digital Trends

Combining premium audio with an iconic but comfortable design, you won’t regret buying the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones. They can last for up to 40 hours in a single charge, with 5 minutes of charging enough for 3 hours of playback. This is made possible with Apple’s Q1 chip, which also makes them very easy to pair with iOS devices. The Beats Solo3 are available on Amazon at $65 off, lowering their price to $135 from their original price of $200.

Sony WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones – $148, was $248

The Sony-WH-XB900N wireless headphones on a desk.
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The noise-canceling technology of the Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones is supported by additional microphones, which also help isolate sound while you’re in a call for improved quality. The headphones have Amazon’s Alexa built-in to enable voice commands, and they can last for up to 30 hours on a single charge, with 60 minutes of usage from just 10 minutes of charging. If you think the Sony WH-XB900N are perfect for you, you can buy them on Amazon for $148, after a $100 discount to their original price of $248.

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds – $200, was $250

Different colors of the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, powered by Apple’s H1 chip, are excellent for workouts, as their adjustable ear hooks keep them stable even during the most active exercises. They also offer sweat and water resistance, with up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge and more than 24 hours of usage when you include the juice from their charging case. Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the Powerbeats Pro, bringing their price down to just $200 from their original price of $250.

Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones – $200, was $250

The black and gold Beats Studio3 wireless headphones.

The Beats Studio3 utilize pure adaptive noise canceling to actively block external sounds, while real-time audio calibration provides you with a premium listening experience. Apple’s W1 chip maintains a stable wireless connection, as the headphones last for up to 22 hours in a single charge. If the battery is depleted, a 10-minute charge already provides hours of usage. The Beats Sudio3 are available on Amazon with a $150 discount, lowering their price to $200 from their original price of $350.

More headphone deals

Amazon’s sale on Beats headphones and Sony headphones includes very tempting offers, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. However, it’s understandable if you want to look around for headphones from other brands and offered by other retailers. To help you with this, we’ve rounded up some of the best headphone deals that are currently available.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$180 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here. more
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$22 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. more
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$73 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting. more
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$43 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal. more
Buy at Amazon
