Noise-canceling headphones are perfect for tuning out the outside world. A combination of design and technology reduces ambient noise, making listening to music a more immersive experience. There’s only one problem though: more often than not, they’re quite expensive — arguably too expensive for many of us. $300 or $400 is a lot to spend on headphones, for sure.

Good news, though: We found great deals on a few noise-canceling headphones from companies with a proven track record of quality. Some of the deals this weekend on Amazon and Walmart include headphones from Sony, Beats, and Sennheiser.

Sony WH-XB900N

While they’re not the arguably market-leading WH-1000XM3’s, the Sony WH-XB900N headphones are still a solid alternative with decent sound at a great price. 30-hour battery life makes them perfect for all-day listening, and there’s the option to use them as wired headphones when you run out of battery power. A foldable, lightweight design makes the WH-XB900N not only ultra-portable but comfortable as well.

Normally $350, the WH-XB900N is currently $250 at Amazon, or $41.66 per month at 0% interest when you use the Amazon Prime Card.

Sony WH-CH700N

Think $250 is too much to pay for a pair of headphones, but still want quality? Walmart has the Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones on sale for just $128. While the noise-canceling here is not as good as some of its higher-end siblings, it’s still surprisingly good for its price.

Beats Studio 3

Beats’ ever-popular Solo3 headphones aren’t the best when it comes to sound quality. But the company has done a good job at improving one of its biggest negatives in the Studio3 and added noise-cancelling to boot. Like the Solo3, they’re comfortable to wear, and the larger over-ear cups aid in eliminating outside ambient noise.

Right now, Walmart has the lowest prices on the Studio3, with select models as cheap as $260. But act fast, many of the cheapest have fewer than 10 sets left.

Sennheiser PXC 550

The Sennheiser PXC 550 headphones have been around for a long time — three years to be exact. But their staying power is a testament to their quality: Both the noise-cancelling and sound quality rival that of the most high-end noise-canceling headphones out there. It comes down to personal preference, but some do appreciate the smaller earcups of the PXC 550s over other competitors.

Normally $350, Amazon is selling these headphones for just $230.

