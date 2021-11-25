It’s always a great idea to invest in a high-quality pair of headphones, especially when you find a discount as jaw-dropping as this Beats Studio 3 Black Friday deal that slashes the price by 51%, bringing it down to just $170. This is one of the absolute best Black Friday headphones deals you’re going to find all year, so you need to act fast. The best Black Friday deals are only going to be around while supplies last, and these extremely popular headphones could go out of stock at any time.

Today’s best Beats Studio 3 Black Friday deal

Why buy:

A 51% discount on a highly rated, popular pair of wireless headphones seems almost too good to be true, but that’s exactly what Amazon is offering today. You can pick up the Beats Studio 3 for just $170, which is a whopping $180 off the regular price of $350.

In our Beats Studio 3 Wireless review, we praised it for its excellent design, comfort, and compatibility with Apple products. As soon as you open the box, you’ll notice that they look and feel very premium with their minimalist design, tasteful branding, and elegant form factor. They’re also extremely comfortable to wear thanks to their secure fit, perfect amount of padding, and wonderful ear cushions. You won’t have a problem wearing these for the whole day.

Speaking of the whole day, the Studio 3 have incredible battery life and are rated for up to 22 hours of listening time, which makes them an invaluable companion on flights and long train rides. It even has Fast Fuel, a technology that gives these headphones three hours of playing time on a 10-minute charge. There’s also active noise cancellation powered by Apple’s W1 headphone chip, which also gives it seamless compatibility with all Apple devices. On the side, you’ll find tactile physical buttons to control your music, which makes them extremely straightforward to use.

The Beats Studio 3 were already a great pair of headphones at their original $350 price tag, but at this current discount, they’re an absolute steal. You can pick them up at Amazon for just $170, which is $180 off the original price. You won’t find a better deal on these headphones all year, so if these sound perfect for you, hit that Buy Now button right now.

Should you shop this Beats Studio 3 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Are you considering waiting until Cyber Monday in the hopes of finding a better discount? Take our advice and pick up this deal right now. Many of the deals on Cyber Monday tend to be a repeat of the best deals from Black Friday, and sometimes, the most popular items go completely out of stock by Monday. That’s why we strongly suggest shopping as soon as possible.

If you manage to find a better deal on the Beats Studio 3, you can always cancel your order or return the item. However, considering that these headphones are already at a deep discount of 51% off, finding a better deal is extremely unlikely. If these headphones seem like the perfect fit for you, get them before this deal expires completely.

