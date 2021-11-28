For reliable and comfortable wireless headphones, you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s Beats Studio 3 Cyber Monday deal, which reduces their price to just $170 from their original price of $350 after a . The 51% price cut for the Beats Studio 3 is one of Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals, and if you’re on the hunt for amazing Cyber Monday headphone deals, this is a highly recommended offer that’s too good for anyone to ignore. Stocks could sell out quickly, so take advantage of this deal as soon as you can.

Today’s best Beats Studio 3 Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Pure adaptive noise-canceling technology

Comfortable design

Up to 40 hours of battery life

Equipped with Apple’s W1 chip

The Beats Studio 3 look to challenge not just the best wireless headphones on the market, but also the best noise-canceling headphones, with their pure adaptive noise-canceling technology that actively blocks external noise so that you can focus on listening to your favorite playlists or the shows that you’re watching, even in the busiest places. The headphones also apply real-time audio calibration for the preservation of clarity and range without requiring any input from you. You just need to wear them to enjoy top-notch audio quality.

The design of the Beats Studio 3 will let you wear them for several hours at a time, as the soft over-ear cushions come with advanced venting so that your ears won’t get stuffy, as well as ergonomic pivoting so that they can be flexible enough to fit any head shape. Meanwhile, the controls on the wireless headphones are effectively invisible, with playback controls and voice assistant access through the logo on the left earcup and volume controls on the ring that surrounds the logo. There’s also a small button on the right earcup for power, Bluetooth pairing, and activating noise cancellation, with lights below that button serving as indicators for their remaining battery life.

Beats promises battery life of up to 22 hours on a single charge, which is pretty impressive, but if you turn off the wireless headphones’ noise cancellation feature, that nearly doubles to up to 40 hours on a single charge. The Beats Studio 3 also come with a hard-shell carry case with a carabiner clip, which makes it easy to bring them with you when you’re traveling, as they’re protected from any kind of damage that can occur from being in your luggage.

The Beats Studio 3 are equipped with Apple’s W1 chip, which enables strong Bluetooth connections for the wireless headphones. They’re compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but it’s much easier to pair them with iOS devices as you only need to hold the wireless headphones near them. Pairing with Android devices is still easy, but you’ll need to go through the extra step of downloading the Beats app. The wireless headphones also support Apple’s audio sharing feature, which lets compatible headphones and earbuds simultaneously listen to the content playing on a single iOS device.

Should you shop this Beats Studio 3 Cyber Monday deal or wait until tomorrow?

This Beats Studio 3 Cyber Monday deal from Amazon is very tempting, and there’s really no reason for you to delay your purchase. In fact, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of it right now, while stocks are still available. There has been a 124% increase in out-of-stock alerts from retailers compared with prepandemic levels, according to a report from Adobe Analytics, and with that number still climbing, it’s best to purchase the Beats Studio 3 as soon as you can so that you don’t miss out on the offer.

If you come across a better deal for the Beats Studio 3, you can choose to make that purchase and cancel this order. This means that you shouldn’t worry that you won’t be able to enjoy more savings if the wireless headphones’ price goes lower. Buy the Beats Studio 3 now to secure your stock, but keep an eye out for a bigger discount. If you see one, then you can use return windows to your advantage to snag the better deal. If not, at least you’re sure that the wireless headphones are on their way to you.

